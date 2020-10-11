U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse’s opponent in this fall’s election is a familiar face: Richland attorney Doug McKinley.
Newhouse, a farmer and Republican from Sunnyside, was first elected in 2014, beating a crowded field in the primary and Republican Clint Didier in the general election. Voters reelected him in 2016, again against Didier, and in 2018, against Democrat Christine Brown.
McKinley, a Democrat, might be familiar to Central Washington voters. He placed third in the 2016 primary for the seat.
The conservative-leaning, rural 4th District covers a large section of Central Washington, including Yakima, Franklin, Benton, Adams, Grant, Douglas and Okanogan counties.
In the past several months, Congress has had stalled negotiations for a new coronavirus relief package. Congress has also had to tackle immigration and trade issues during the previous two years.
Newhouse has touted his record of successful legislation and bipartisanship. His immigration bill, the Farm Worker Modernization Act, emerged from a coalition of Republicans and Democrats legislators, farmworker advocates and agriculture industry officials.
McKinley has campaigned on progressive ideals, including economic policies that would boost the middle class.
Voters may use the race as a referendum on President Donald Trump. Newhouse has expressed support for Trump’s approach, while McKinley considers Trump’s presidency a “catastrophe.”
According to data from the Federal Election Commission, Newhouse has raised $765,157 compared to $35,154 for McKinley as of this summer.
Newhouse and McKinley answered several questions for the Yakima Herald-Republic. They have been edited for clarity and space.
Earlier in the week, Donald Trump called off negotiations for a new coronavirus relief package, which has stalled in recent weeks. What are your thoughts on Trump’s decision and your priorities for a new relief package? (Editor’s note: This question was posed to the candidates before Friday, when the White House signaled it was making progress on talks with Democrats.)
Newhouse: The whole process has been frustrating to me. We’ve recognized there are still critical needs around the country that should be addressed. We’ve been working on a package, something that could get passed and sent to the president.
I’m very supportive of further relief and assistance. I was not supportive of the package House Speaker (Nancy Pelosi) put forward, The HEROES Act. I thought we should be more focused and address those things that are most critical to people.
When the president made his comment, I was surprised in some ways. But he’s probably feeling the frustration like I am. We should be more strategic and more targeted on standalone efforts such as reauthorizing $138 million in unused Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, funds. We couldn’t get that done. We should also look into incentivizing workers to return to their jobs. It’s important to put some liability protections in the next bill’s language and help get our economy up and running.
McKinley: We’ve got to keep the economy surviving. We don’t want to allow it to slip into a deflationary spiral. What the president is doing is completely reckless in that regard. There are millions of people having their benefits cut off. They’re becoming subject to evictions from their rental apartment and homes. By not doing anything, the government guarantees we will continue to see long lines at the food bank, destruction in the rental market as people get evicted. Tens of millions of Americans will suffer because they lost their jobs in airlines, hotels, movie theaters, restaurants and other sectors heavily affected by COVID-19 by no fault of their own.
The House passed a bill; let’s not ignore that reality. If the Senate won’t negotiate and the White House won’t negotiate, and they’re willing to leave the American public to suffer, there’s not much you can do. We’ve had a Senate majority that, time and time again, refuses to act on legislation that across the board could help the American public, and they’ve never been held accountable.
To abandon (negotiations) as a political ploy is a proof positive you’re unfit for office.
This wildfire season has been devastating for Washington and the rest of the Western U.S. this year. What should Congress do regarding fire management policies?
Newhouse: We got a start over the last couple of years on policies to improve the U.S. Forest Service’s ability to fight fires. Remember the term “fire borrowing?” The U.S. Forest Service has a budget for forest management and fighting fires. With the prevalence of the catastrophic fires we’ve seen recently, they’ve had to take from other parts of the budget, and by the end of the year, they don’t have the money to manage the forest. We took some steps to address that. The Forest Service now has the resources to not only fight fires but manage our forests. We need to be focused on management and make sure we have healthy forests that can withstand the fires that are going to come.
You can do that in several different ways, including encouraging public-private partnerships or revitalize our lumber industry in a way it can harvest timber when it’s matured and ready to be harvested.
This is a long-term effort. We don’t only have to get started but get focused on completion.
McKinley: We can have better forest management. However, the government has traditionally been lobbied by industry to manage the forest in a way that maximizes their profits instead of putting the public’s interest first — both in fire management and wildlife preservation.
I think it gets back to a larger problem. Are we going to govern ourselves where we substitute expertise from agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Forest Service for the desires of industry lobbyists?
When you look at legislation like the Healthy Forest Initiative, it’s nothing but a wish list of industry payers. It’s not designed to maintain the forest as healthy ecosystems for public enjoyment; it’s to maximize affected industries’ profits.
Expertise should be guiding our policymaking, not lobbyists and corporate campaign contributions.
Trade continues to be a challenge due to COVID-19 and ongoing trade disputes. How do we improve trade conditions?
Newhouse: We need to continue our focus on negotiating trade deals with other countries. We’ve had tremendous success, such as the new trade deal with Canada and Mexico. That agreement has huge benefits for agriculture and other parts of the economy in the state of Washington. We have a deal with Korea, and we continue to work with Japan.
I don’t think this gets reported enough, but we truly see the great benefit of the Phase 1 trade agreement with China. China has committed to buying $80 billion of agricultural products over the next two years. I’m not sure if it will be enough to meet the commitment in year one, but they’re a long way ahead of previous purchases. I’m excited about the success we’re starting to see in those difficult negotiations.
As we look at our recovery efforts in this pandemic, we have to focus, rightfully so, on keeping people healthy and keeping our economy afloat. But the trade part of the equation is essential for recovery, particularly in Washington state, since we’re so trade-reliant. We need to make sure markets are open, and we have a level trading field with other countries.
McKinley: We’ve got to get Donald Trump out of the White House. He’s incompetent. He’s petulant. The only reason we’re surviving at all is because we borrowed billions of dollars to pay all those farmers who had their markets destroyed by the retaliatory tariffs. American consumers are paying twice. They’re paying higher prices for Chinese imports, and they’re paying to reimburse farmers who lost their markets through their tax dollars.
That’s not to say trade with China doesn’t require reform; it definitely does. I’ve always been in the position that the starting point of negotiations is that any country that wants access to our market should have the mechanism to create labor standards and environmental standards to be competitive. China does not and has no prospect of doing so — the country is a totalitarian dictatorship of an individual who named himself dictator for life. The government squashed every opportunity to result in a democratic movement, whether it’s suppressing Muslim minorities or Hong Kong protesters. They should pay the price. If China is going to have access to American markets, they have to reciprocate. They do not have to put censorship on tech products, censorship that prevents the Chinese public from openly discussing their laws and situation. We shouldn’t only export our products, but our values.
What are your priorities in office?
Newhouse: On the top of the list is ensuring we make it through this pandemic and recover. This pandemic has touched every part of our lives. This has got to be a huge priority: ensuring that farmers, businesses and families throughout Central Washington come through the other end of this pandemic as healthy as possible.
I will continue to work in Congress on ensuring specialty crops we produce in Central Washington are included in recovery programs through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. I want to make sure businesses have the flexibility they need with the PPP dollars they receive.
Still high on my list is working on immigration issues. We were able to pass off the House floor in almost 35 years, a significant bill to reform agricultural labor practices in this country. It will be a priority to get that bill passed in both chambers and go to the president. I think with the issue of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which provides legal status to those who arrived to the country as children) recipients; it’s past time to find a solution. I’ll be working hard on that.
Water issues, including the Yakima River Basin and the Columbia Basin, continue to be a priority. It’s a vital and critical part of our economy.
McKinley: We have to beat the virus; nothing in the economy gets better until we do that. Once we’ve beaten the virus, we need to rebuild the economy, so it’s structurally creating wealth and widely shared prosperity for the middle class. An economy that funnels all the gains to 25,000 wealthy families and leaves tens of millions of Americans treading water and living paycheck to paycheck is not healthy. It doesn’t create the America we need if we want to export values of democracy. We have to show the rest of the world that our way is superior, which we do by rebuilding broadly-shared prosperity. It’s easy to structure federal policies so companies are incentivized to pay workers more money. We’ve done it in the past. We must do it again.
Here in Central Washington, we have a huge Latino population. The population consists of undocumented residents, DACA children and U.S. citizens — often in the same family. The reality of life for that population is they’re low-paid. They’re often bouncing along the poverty line. Allowing that to fester and persist not only harms those individuals, those Latino families, but it also hurts all of our communities because it generates the outcomes associated with people living on the edge of unsustainability.
We owe it to them, and we owe it to ourselves to change our public policies and integrate those families into a heavily robust and prosperous middle class. Whether anyone wants to admit it or they like it or not, we’re dependent on those families. They’re going to be lawyers, doctors and newspaper writers. They’re the future. They’re the ones filling up our schools, like Sunnyside High School, Mattawa High School and Davis High School. If we don’t take care of those families and their children, we’re failing them.
It’s not just morally the right thing to do; it’s economically the common sense thing to do.
What are your thoughts on working with the next president?
Newhouse: I’ve worked under President Barack Obama and now President Trump. I’ve learned a lot in Olympia as a Republican state representative working not only under a Democrat governor but with a Democrat majority in the state House. Just because I may not be a member of the majority party doesn’t mean I can’t accomplish things and work with the other party.
I’ve learned valuable lessons in Olympia on working with people from both sides, finding common ground, and passing important legislation.
Our Washington congressional delegation tries our best to find areas where we agree and move solutions forward. I’m confident no matter who wins the presidential election, I’ll still be able to do that — work with members on both sides of the aisle.
McKinley: I think it’s going to be easy to get along with Biden. It’s going to be a return to mature leadership.
Donald Trump’s presidency has been a complete catastrophe. He’s the worst president the U.S. ever had. He’s incompetent. He’s a narcissist. He has no interest in serving the public. All the presidency is for Donald Trump is an opportunity to self-aggrandize himself. It’s an ego trip.
If I were in the House of Representatives, I would impeach him again. I think he’s committed high crimes and misdemeanors. He’s committed high treason. I would do everything in my power to remove him from office. He’s exactly what the founding fathers feared when they put the impeachment clause into the U.S. Constitution. He’s a person who puts his own interest, his own pecuniary interest, ahead of the country.