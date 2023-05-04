A first-ever inclusive 5k Run-Walk for people of all abilities is set for Saturday at Randall Park in Yakima.
The event is sponsored by Adaptive Star Mobility, a Yakima company that makes racing chairs and other mobility products, and Yakima Parks and Recreation. The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m.
Participants can run, walk, use their own wheelchair or borrow a chair provided by Adaptive Star, which will also provide an assistant to go over the course.
All participants get a medal and T-shirt.
Registration is $30, and people can register at https://adaptivestar.com/5k-run-walk/ and request a wheelchair if they do not have one that can be used for the event. People can also volunteer to help as a walking or running “buddy” help with parking or working booths at the event.
