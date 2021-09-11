Paul Schafer, Yakima
My memories of that awful day will forever be colored by our family’s experience.
On Aug. 22, our middle son was hit by a drunk driver while riding his motorcycle. His mother, my wife, flew immediately to Denver and stayed there. His injuries were so extensive, we never knew from minute to minute or day to day it he would live. By Sept. 11, 2001, I had made arrangements to go to Denver and stay until he either got well or passed away. Our older son would stay in Yakima. Our youngest son was going with me.
That morning, we hopped the early morning flight out of Yakima and were waiting at Sea-Tac for our direct flight to Denver when I felt the call of nature. I had to walk maybe half the length of a football field and on my way back I saw a TV showing a building collapsing. In my distracted state, I did not hear the words “World Trade Center,” or maybe they did not register. Instead I thought, “Why are they reshowing the Alfred P. Murrah collapse in Oklahoma City, that was a few years ago?”
A few feet beyond I passed a couple of uniformed security men talking quietly, but I overheard them say as I passed by “They want everyone in the main terminal building.” As I sat down, I quietly said to our son, “Keep your ears open, there is something going on.”
Sure enough, within minutes, maybe even seconds there was the announcement over the loudspeakers: “All passengers must report now to the main terminal building,” and it kept repeating. There were security people stationed to help people and make sure people moved to the main terminal. It was as we joined the thousands of people streaming to the main terminal that we learned the awful truth. It was not the Alfred P. Murrah federal building I’d seen on TV, but instead World Trade Center towers. The rest of the information was confusing, but we got the message the United States was under attack in a new and awful way.
When we got to the main terminal building all the airline ticket counters were empty except one. Working there was a harried middle-aged woman. I went over and explained our predicament. Her answer in a desperate, tearful voice is also branded in my memory: “Sir, I am sorry but there are no flights. All planes have been ordered out of the air. There is only one small plane left in the airspace over the state of Washington and if it does not land in the next few minutes, it will be shot down.”
The rest of the day is now a blur, but somehow we got to my sister-in-law, phoned my wife and afterward learned the complete news about New York, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania. We bused home and the next morning I was on my way to Denver, driving.
John Easterbrooks, Yakima
On 9/11, my wife and I boarded a midnight flight from Sea-Tac to Boston, bound east for three weeks of family visits and vacation in Maine and Rhode Island.
After a layover in Chicago, the flight resumed with a scheduled arrival at Logan International Airport between 9:30 and 10 a.m. During the approach into Logan, many of the passengers noticed that there was almost no flight activity — no planes taking off and very few on approach to land. Everyone thought this was unusual because Logan is a busy airport with planes normally taking off and landing constantly on adjacent runways.
As soon as we landed and taxied to the boarding gate, other passengers started getting cellphone calls and word quickly spread that something terrible had happened in New York City. Two airliners had crashed into the World Trade Center twin towers shortly before we landed. The two towers were on fire and I believe the South Tower had already collapsed. We soon learned that the two planes had left Logan that morning bound for the West Coast as we were flying in the opposite direction. We also learned that our plane was one of the last allowed to land at Logan before all flight activity was halted. We were fortunate that we weren’t diverted to another airport. In Logan’s terminal, heavily armed police were everywhere as we nervously collected our luggage and I went to rent a car for the last leg of the trip to Maine. I wanted to get out of Logan and Boston as fast as possible!
We had one experience in the terminal that is funny now, but at the time was very stressful. I had brought a gift box of Yakima Valley peaches for my in-laws in Maine. I set the box on a low table in the seating area with my wife and luggage while I rented the car. When I returned and we left to get the car, I briefly forgot the box of peaches. When I ran back to get them, three nervous police officers with rifles were surrounding the table looking suspiciously at the unmarked box. I quickly told them that I had forgotten the peaches, but for a moment I thought they would confiscate them. They finally let me take them, but warned me about leaving unattended packages and told me to leave the airport now. We did!
Lilly Smith, Yakima
After sending my 12-year-old off to school, I put out our little plastic flag at half mast and said a prayer.
All day I wondered how he was doing. If the school was showing TV news, would he be able to comprehend what had happened?
I thought at different times that day what class he might be in and how he was feeling. Twelve-year-old boys are so aware of trying to look cool. I wondered if when he saw the flag he’d feel embarrassed because it was just a little plastic flag.
I decided to meet his afternoon bus and walk home with him up the hill. As we reached our corner, I realized he was filled with sadness. At that moment we both looked toward our house and saw the most uplifting sight — our little plastic flag. We looked at each other, smiled and walked in an embrace. Home sweet home.
John Gorman, Yakima
I had attended a board meeting in Milwaukee and was scheduled to fly back through Seattle to Yakima at 1:20 p.m. on Sept, 11, 2001, on Delta.
It was a perfect weather day — bright, clear, not a cloud in the sky. At 6:30 a.m. I left my hotel for a run, since I had plenty of time to pack up and get to the airport. I ran along the shoreline of the lake admiring the beauty of the day.
I returned to the hotel reflecting on the oddity that no one was at the front desk. I looked in the lounge to see the hotel personnel and guests alike glued to the television. I joined them. To my horror, the events of the day unfolded before my eyes as I joined the crowd. I was frightened and moved as they replayed each crash and horrific pictures of people falling to their deaths. I remember praying for the victims and our country.
After another four days of canceled flights to get home, I had reserved a cross-country rental and drove back to Yakima, where I felt safe in the arms of my loved ones.
We, as the generations pass, must never let them forget this day. These United States had never before been violated like this. Never again!
