At least on Sunday, the River Ridge Golf Course restaurant was Niners country.
The parking lot of the Selah restaurant was full of cars with San Francisco 49ers flags. More banners hung from the railing of the main entrance.
Inside, about 100 fans were decked out in various 49ers gear and memorabilia for Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. During the pregame show, there were loud cheers at any mention of the Bay Area team.
It was a delightful sight for Ivan Ramirez, a 34-year-old Yakima resident and president of the Yakima FortyNiner Faithfuls.
The group dates back to 2011, when it was just Ramirez and a bunch of friends getting together to watch Niners games.
Nearly a decade later, the group has grown considerably and now is a local chapter of the Niner Empire, a worldwide 49ers fan group. About 300 people are part of the group on Facebook.
On Sunday, the group gathered for the big game: Super Bowl LIV.
Despite their disappointment with the game’s result, the group still had one thing to celebrate: A tight-knit community that has flourished through a common love of their team.
Over time, members of the group have started meeting outside of football games.
“We get together for birthdays, holidays,” said Rafael Torres, 39, one of the founders.
Torres said the group also gets together to do charity work, including a school supply and backpack drive and providing dinners for local families during Thanksgiving.
“We do good in our community,” Ramirez said.
For Torres, who grew up in the Bay Area and has been a longtime 49ers fan, the group provided a source of friends and comfort in his first few years in the Yakima Valley.
“These guys to me are family,” he said.
While the Yakima FortyNiner Faithfuls has been a valued group for San Francisco-area natives seeking a piece of their former home, it also provided a place for Donna McKie-Leingang, 57, a Niners fan who has lived in Yakima for most of her life.
McKie-Leingang became a fan in the 1980s when Joe Montana was the team’s quarterback. While Montana would move on to Kansas City for his final two seasons before retiring, McKie-Leingang remained a 49er.
“I felt loyal to them; I couldn’t imagine rooting for anybody else,” she said.
Her loyalty raised eyebrows from local Seahawks fans, including those who attend her church, she joked.
The fan group, not surprisingly, is a nice haven for McKie-Leingang.
“You can sit among a group of people and not be judged,” she said.
McKie-Leingang’s enthusiasm for the team was infectious and soon spread. Her son is also a fan and would have been at River Ridge — “but he’s at the Super Bowl,” she said with a smile.
She still had company in her sister, Charlene Jackson, 67. Jackson was briefly a Seahawks fan, but it wasn’t too long before her sister persuaded her to join her Niners fandom.
“We do everything together,” Jackson said. “She talked about them a lot.”
Now football games serve as an opportunity to get together amid their busy work and home schedules.
“It’s sister time,” McKie-Leingang said. “It’s nice to be able to do something we both love and be able to spend time together.”
There’s one thing they would like to do together someday: attend a San Francisco 49ers game in-person.
“And we’d like to do it in Santa Clara,” McKie-Leingang said. “Rather than Seattle.”