Laura Larsen and her service dog, Bailey, are regular visitors to Central Washington’s rock-rich waterways, with the Yakima River a favorite destination.
While Laura searches for exotic agates and igneous treasures, Bailey runs along the water. Rock hunting brings simple yet profound pleasure for Laura and her friendly companion, a Yakima Humane Society rescue. They often meet others on the rivers they explore, and she enjoys sharing her knowledge of rocks.
“We’ve gone up and searched for rocks in the American River, the Tieton, the Naches, the Little Naches, the Cle Elum, the Teanaway and around Rimrock (Lake), where we look for thunder eggs,” said Laura, who lives in Yakima. “We just go all over the (Yakima) Valley. We’ve spent a lot of time around the Columbia (River) as well, (near) Mattawa and the Tri-Cities.
“Any place where there’s water and pretty rocks, we’ll go. My dog and I ... we’re a team. We go everywhere together.”
That was the case as usual when they headed to a familiar spot along the Yakima River near Zillah on Friday afternoon. Bailey was with her when they arrived — and when they were rescued several hours later from the roof of her Ford Escape after it was swept away by a roiling, debris-choked river that rose faster than Laura thought it could.
Laura has a healthy respect for the power of water. She’s thankful she stayed calm as she and Bailey awaited emergency responders on the SUV’s roof while the Escape was caught on a big snag in the middle of the river. And she can’t say enough how thankful she is for the united efforts of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Yakima County Fire District No. 5 and the Yakima Fire Department’s raft and tech rescue team.
“Not my proudest moment or top 10 favorite experiences, but we made it out safely by God’s grace and the actions of those incredible folks. Grateful,” she said in social media comments summing up her experience.
Compounding the challenges, thick fog made it difficult for rescuers to see Laura and Bailey in the dark. They were able to locate them only after their flashlights reflected off Bailey’s eyes. Responders needed to find exactly where they were because they couldn’t risk their raft going past them. The river was flowing so fast that they would have had to bring the boat back up river for a second attempt.
With the help of two drones, responders swiftly coordinated efforts for the complicated water rescue. Laura and Bailey were wet and a little cold, but weren’t injured.
“This is a great example of teamwork between multiple agencies,” Fire District 5 posted on its Facebook page with photos.
Like any other day — at first
Laura had just wrapped up her workday at home when she and Bailey headed out shortly before 4 p.m. Friday to a gravel area near the river, just across a shallow side channel they’ve driven through frequently. They discovered the spot not far from Interstate 82, near exit 52 at Zillah, a few months ago.
“There’s actually this little public land area where people fish and I go down and search for rocks because there’s lots of agates” and other favorites, she said. “It’s only about 15 minutes from our house. We go down almost every day.
“The main river is farther south, but there’s a little stream that you do cross over onto the gravel bed.”
When they arrived, the water level was the same it had been for the past several days, Laura said. She drove through some water that comes up to about her axles. She parked on the gravel bed and grabbed a bucket, gloves and her 13-ounce rock pick.
“I love the randomness of what you can find,” Laura said of the rocks she keeps in buckets and feed sacks alongside her house. “I plan on taking a lot of these rocks and cutting them on a tile saw or carving them into something.”
While Bailey kept an eye out for muskrats, ducks, mice and squirrels, she also remained watchful of Laura. As a service dog, Bailey performs tasks for Laura, who has autism. She helps Laura with some of her sensory challenges, especially in the mornings, Laura said.
Just after 9 p.m. Friday, Laura decided to head home, get dinner and relax for the rest of the evening. She packed up everything, including her waterproof headlamp, and Bailey got into the back of the 2016 Escape.
By then, dense fog had settled all around them. She wasn’t worried, though. She drove down the gravel bed and saw that the water had risen. “But it was really hard to tell with the fog. ... I could barely see 10 feet in front of me,” Laura said.
Still, her 2016 model has adaptive four-wheel drive and traction control. She’s driven it in blizzards and never had a problem.
About halfway across, as Laura was driving back slowly, the console lights flickered off and flickered back on. The engine died. She put it in park and pushed the ignition button. The engine turned over, caught and died again. She tried to start it again and it just clicked. She knew what that meant.
The Escape started to slide sideways. She quickly put down the windows on the passenger side, which was closer to shore, and put up the windows on the driver’s side. The Escape was swept downriver so quickly that there wasn’t time to do much more before the power failed.
“I had no clue how fast that river could go. I estimate we were doing 30 to 40 miles an hour,” Laura said. “It took only a couple of minutes to go half a mile downstream.”
Lucky snag
As the Escape floated downstream backward, Laura climbed up onto the seats, grabbed her phone and stuck it in the middle pocket of her bib overalls. She was remembering videos she’d seen of people caught in flash floods in the Las Vegas area, where she lived for years, and how experts recommended getting atop the vehicle if that happened.
Vehicles can float for a while if water levels inside are ideal. The shore wasn’t far and Laura thought she and Bailey might jump out and head that way. Laura can tread water and Bailey can swim, but she was worried Bailey would become exhausted by the swift current.
That didn’t last long. The river widened and it became obvious it was best to stay put. As they drifted and the water level in the truck rose, Laura climbed up onto the seats, then crouched on the window sill, grabbed the roof rack bar and pulled herself up.
She told Bailey to wait — “she’s actually pretty calm through almost anything anyway,” Laura said. The water had stopped rising at this point and was level with the side mirrors and halfway filling the back seat area. There was no water in the back, where Bailey was, because the engine was pointing down.
After settling safely on the roof, Laura dialed 911. She had a rough idea of where they were because they hadn’t gone under the overpass at exit 53, and told the dispatcher that.
Suddenly, the Escape stopped, caught on the end of a tree about 10 to 12 inches in diameter and probably 50 feet long that extended from the shore. Soon, she saw flashing lights and a little spotlight traveling downriver. She waved a flashlight up at it.
Rescuers located her shortly before 10 p.m. Now it was time to get Bailey out of the Escape. Laura, still on top of the vehicle, crawled to the back. She looked down and decided to break out the rear window, which was above the water line. She used her rock hammer to carefully smash it, with Bailey safely away from it.
‘It was a bit of a stretch,” Laura said. “The very first hit it went straight through. ... I lifted sections of window out and away over the edge of the tailgate. I was able to get all the glass out, almost to the very top.
“Bailey was wanting out right away. I grabbed onto her collar, she jumped and I lifted at the same time.”
After moving Bailey onto a towel, Laura folded herself around Bailey, who climbed partway into her lap. They were both safe atop the Escape, and that’s what mattered.
The rescue
About 10 minutes before midnight Friday, Laura saw two big spotlights low on the river. It was the raft with their rescuers.
“It was really moving — I don’t think they had to row. They passed us and then he rowed against the current to come and grab on” to the log, Laura said, then pulled the raft closer to she and Bailey with long hooks before tying onto the log a few feet away.
“That’s when they said, ‘Hello, we’re here to take you out of here. Are you OK? Are you hurt?’” Laura said. “Just let us get secure and we will get you out of here.”
They helped Bailey into the raft first, then Laura, who wore a life jacket given to her by one of her rescuers. She carefully crept along the tree trunk to reach the raft. “I went plop into the center of the boat and I was happy as a clam,” she said.
After reaching shore and climbing up to where other responders waited, Laura did her best to thank them all for “their selfless heroism,” as she posted on Facebook. She didn’t need the ambulance, instead getting a ride to a Chevron at the Zillah exit, where she reached a friend who gave her a ride. As she waited, she told the Chevron clerk about her experience.
Laura is glad she didn’t risk jumping into the water and trying to make it to shore. “That water was a killer,” she said.
It may be February or March before someone can get her Escape out of the river.
“Nothing in that car was worth our lives. It’s just stuff, no matter how much of a pain it’s going to be to replace things. The good thing is ... (when) they get my car out, nobody will have stolen the rocks, and they will not have been damaged by the water,” she said.
“At some point I hope to get those rocks and those rocks will be part of the story — here are the rocks that drowned my car,” she said.
