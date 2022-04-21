Overwhelming sadness. Frustration. Anger. Hopelessness.
City and county officials from the Yakima Domestic Violence Coalition described those feelings and more after spending an hour in the shoes of domestic violence survivors Tuesday.
During the “In Her Shoes” activity created by the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence and led by staff members from the YWCA and Aspen Victim Advocacy Services, each participant was assigned a character card to better understand what it’s like to be a survivor of intimate partner violence.
As they moved through the activity, the coalition members — including law enforcement, prosecutors, lawyers, and other community members — read the women’s stories and made decisions as the characters while also reading reactions from the abusive partners.
Tuesday’s event focused on the economic challenges survivors face while seeking legal, social or financial help.
YWCA Yakima Executive Director Cheri Kilty said finances are a big reason domestic violence survivors might find it difficult to leave their partner.
“How are they going to support themselves, their children? Do they need a job if they don’t have one? Do they need education?” Kilty said. “I think that’s a scary prospect sometimes, how they are going to make it on their own.”
Debbie Brockman with Aspen Victim Advocacy Services said housing and child care are big economic worries for families who are experiencing abuse.
With housing, it can be difficult for families to pull together funds for a deposit or find a landlord willing to rent to someone with limited rental or credit history, Brockman said. Child care is also expensive, she said.
Service providers, like Aspen, can help connect families to resources to overcome those challenges, she said.
“It’s figuring out what’s going to be their best path to maybe achieving economic self-sufficiency,” she said.
In the activity, coalition members experienced a broad range of possible events, from being denied cash at the bank because their name isn’t the primary name on the account to locating services to help find and pay for housing.
“This helps people understand how (finances) add to the complexity of the situation,” Kilty said.
The participants also saw a broad range of outcomes.
Paige Revilla, a victim-based advocate in the sexual assault unit of the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office, said her group followed the story of a woman named Ignes, a registered nurse from Puerto Rico who was working as a nurse in a hospital when she met her future husband. Her group took a variety of different paths, but in Revilla’s experience, the two married, the husband became a police officer, and the woman became pregnant.
When the husband started isolating and abusing the woman, Revilla chose for Ignes to flee and start a life in a new state. The husband eventually found Ignes, Revilla said, but he was arrested and put in jail.
“I continued to have her look to change her identity,” Revilla said.
Ignes changed her identity, became a sex worker and was able to provide housing for her children, Revilla said, eventually returning to school.
“Her story and the route I chose ended really positive,” Revilla said. Other versions of the story didn’t end as well, she said, with one leaving Ignes and her children living out of a car.
Another ending that is possible in the activity is loss of life. Women and bystanders who have died in the Yakima Valley as the result of intimate partner violence were remembered at the event. A table of domestic violence resources displayed photos of nine people killed by domestic violence in recent years. Among them, Rosenda Strong, Rocio Ramos-Martinez and Marcelina Briones.
Yakima Police Lt. Chad Janis said the memorial table with familiar faces is the reason the members of the coalition are working together and participating in the activity.
“We don’t want to add to that table,” he said.
Takeaways
Janis said the activity helped him take a step back and be reminded of the survivors he encounters at work.
“The easiest thing we can do as police officers or service providers is just read the paper that’s put in front of us,” Janis said. “(It’s) learning there’s a story behind that that is not mine, it’s theirs. (It’s) always kind of remembering that as we go through these cases.”
As a victim-based advocate in the prosecutor’s office, Revilla speaks with victims about the cases her office is prosecuting, keeping them updated on the process.
She said her role is not confidential, and any information provided to her is made available to prosecutors and defenders. Revilla said that limits the information victims share. She doesn’t hear about all the barriers or options that are considered like a community-based advocate might, she said.
“It was good for me to be able to see there’s a lot of hurdles that women face,” she said.
Revilla also said the activity showed the range of services and options available to survivors.
But it’s not always about the choices the survivor makes. Brockman, with Aspen advocacy, said people sometimes think that victims or survivors could have made different choices to prevent abuse or injury or death. The activity shows that victims can move forward with the best choices available to them, and still end up losing their life, she said.
“(It’s less) about the choices that the survivor makes, and (more about) the decision that a batterer makes to kill,” Brockman said.
She said she hopes the activity answered questions coalition members may have about the experience of survivors.
“That’s my hope, to build a deeper understanding about how complicated it is,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.