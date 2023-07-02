The Roza Creek Fire in the Yakima River Canyon has burned about 717 acres and was 95% contained as of Sunday morning, according to an update from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.
The team turned control of the fire over to Washington State Department of Natural Resources local units Sunday morning. The crews will continue to monitor and control the fire, the update said.
There were no new hot spots or flare-ups Saturday evening into Sunday morning, according to the update.
There were no evacuations, road closures or campground restrictions due to the fire Sunday morning. A Level 1 evacuation for the area east of the Yakima River had previously been lifted.
The Roza Creek Fire started Tuesday and its cause is still unknown. It has damaged no structures, according to the update.
Ongoing hot weather along with potential illegal fireworks activity during the Fourth of July holiday pose risks of new fires in the area, the update said.
