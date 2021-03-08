NACHES — It's not obvious from the highway, but a long flat stretch of land just east of town is going from a gathering place for Canada geese to one more for people.
And though large gatherings of people won't happen there anytime soon, spring is on the way and COVID-19 metrics are improving. The park, about 3 acres west of Cleman's View Sports Park, may be ready for guests this summer, once all the irrigation and electrical work is in place and hydroseeding is complete and really takes root in the former orchard.
"I hope to have this hydroseeded and complete about the first of June," said Jeff Ranger, the town administrator, who is overseeing the project.
The open land between U.S. Highway 12 and the tree line along the Naches River is part of the sports park along with four Little League baseball fields, a concessions area, parking lots, tennis courts and a clubhouse. The town of Naches took over the property in October from the Upper Valley Sports and Recreation Association after several meetings between town officials and members of the nonprofit, which had owned and operated the site since 1999.
COVID-19 severely affected the nonprofit's ability to maintain the park because members couldn't raise funds by renting out the clubhouse, and the Upper Valley Little League couldn't have a season. Town officials didn't want to lose this valuable community feature, Ranger said, and reached out to nonprofit members to see how they could help.
"The town didn't want this park to turn into woods," Ranger said recently as he watched workers from Davey Walker Excavating dig trenches.
After Naches Mayor Paul Williams and council members reached a maintenance agreement with the nonprofit, they began exploring how the city could take over the park, according to information on the Town of Naches' website. That required working with the state Attorney General's Office, a process led by town attorney Mike Shinn.
Redevelopment began last summer, when a berm was built up along the highway to muffle traffic noise. Last fall, workers laid a gravel road off the main entrance near the clubhouse into the west side of the property. More recently, Top Rail Construction workers set in a low wall of boulders from Horseshoe Bend Quarry, which makes the former orchard feel even more like a park perfect for flying kites, picnics and public events like live music.
More adventuresome visitors could walk through the trees at the edge of the property to the river.
"It's going to be really pretty when it's done," Ranger said.
Donations needed
Though the town took over the park with the blessing of nonprofit members, there's no fat in the municipal budget, so private donors and businesses have donated cash and in-kind services. Ranger is among them. He's also pursuing grants, which usually have to be matched, so donations are crucial. Public works employees help out when their schedules allow, he said.
"The town didn't increase taxes to do this," said Ranger, the town administrator since 2011 who also helped found the nonprofit. Private funding has paid for the work on the acreage to the west, he said. "We got a lot of in-kind donations," he noted, and supporters are hopeful for more cash donations.
"This is kind of an ask. We don't expect anybody to write big checks," Ranger added. All amounts are appreciated. The town has a separate account for capital development and equipment at the park and officials will monitor expenses.
If fundraising and grant applications are successful, more work is planned over the next couple of years. The clubhouse will be renovated; BORA Architecture has already completed some renderings. The tennis courts will need major renovation and town officials will seek grants for that.
There's also good news on the Little League front, as supporters are hopeful there will be a season this summer. Registration is open at www.uvll.com. Tryouts take place this month, Ranger said.
Cleman's View Sports Park was preceded by the Naches Boot & Spur Club, which was formed in 1948 and built the clubhouse. Riding is a popular pastime in the area, and many kids and adults spent time together there with their horses.
"There's people still around that remember the Boot & Spur Club," Ranger said.
In 1999, the Upper Valley Sports and Recreation Association formed to provide youth athletic fields and a place the community could gather, according to information on the town's website. Supporters accepted the Boot & Spur Club site, and Allan Brothers Fruit donated the several acres adjoining to the west.
With strong community support, grants and tireless work by volunteers, the nonprofit created four Little League baseball fields and the concession area, developed the parking lot and renovated the clubhouse, the website notes. Fundraising efforts like the Indian Summer Fest helped pay for that work and brought residents together.
Countless youth and community organizations have enjoyed the park. Ranger is among many others with a close personal connection to Cleman's View, which true to its name offers a nice view of Cleman Mountain, a popular destination that rewards hikers with stunning vistas of the Yakima Valley.
His focus these days is finishing the western section in the next few months. "That almost finishes the park," Ranger said.
If fundraising continues to go well, though, more work can happen. Not only will that put the park on firm footing for its future, it will add to the area, which includes the Yakima Greenway path across Highway 12, the new Naches town sign along it and nearby Naches Valley Elementary School and popular fruit stands.
Ranger is looking ahead to transportation improvements that could tie all that together by improving pedestrian access.
"This is just going to be another added bonus," he said.