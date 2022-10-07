Immunization clinics for flu, COVID-19 and other illnesses are planned in the area over the next several weeks.
The Yakima Health District, in conjunction with a handful of other organizations, said community clinics are scheduled:
• 1-4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, at West Valley Junior High School, 7505 Zier Road, Yakima. All recommended childhood vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines, and flu vaccines will be available.
• 3-6 p.m., Oct. 15, Miller Park, 513 N Third St., Yakima. Yakima Community Coalition and Yakima Neighborhood Health Services will offer the flu vaccine to anyone 6 months or older as well as COVID-19 vaccines.
For adults without medical insurance, the flu vaccine will cost $25. Individuals with insurance cards are encouraged to bring them.
The immunizations offered for children will be include vaccines for Hepatitis B, MMR, Polio, Varicella and more. The full list of vaccines can be found on the Washington Department of Health’s website.
COVID-19 numbers in Yakima County have been dropping steadily over the last two months. For more information on where to find COVID-19 vaccine locations, visit www.YakimaVaccines.org.
Kittitas County
Kittitas County Public Health Department and Kittitas Valley Healthcare will have their annual drive-thru flu vaccination clinic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at Western Village, 1010 E. Eighth St., Ellensburg. Vehicles should enter from Alder Street.
A limited supply of free flu shots will be available for children and adults. This year there will also be a limited supply of COVID-19 Pfizer bivalent boosters for ages 12 and up. A recent vaccine card or record is required for a COVID-19 bivalent booster. Vaccine cards or records are not required for the flu vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.