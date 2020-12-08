Young undocumented immigrants for the first time in years will be able to initially apply for protection against deportation, thanks to a recent federal ruling.
On Tuesday, attorneys with the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project will explain the process and what the ruling means on Facebook. A livestream will be in English at 4 p.m. followed by a 4:30 p.m. Spanish stream at www.facebook.com/NWIRP.
The ruling makes way for hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants nationwide to submit initial applications for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — DACA. The program protects undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children while they work or attend school. The program is renewable after five years — similar to a work visa.
President Donald Trump took aggressive steps early in his administration through executive orders to end DACA. The move established a short window for many already protected under the program to reapply while denying any new applicants.
But Friday’s federal ruling unraveled the order. The Trump administration said Monday that it has fully restored the program, complying with the judge’s order.
“They can for the first time in years submit their own application and start to stabilize their lives here in the U.S.,” said immigrant rights attorney Matt Adams in Seattle. “It’s very exciting for thousands of people.”
The group will explain the guidelines for applying, including identification and other information applicants will need to gather. The application fee is nearly $500.
Applicants will need to show they’ve been living in the United States the past 15 years without any criminal past, Adams said.
“This will talk about what the evidence people will need to gather to start the process,” he said.
Immigrant Rights attorney Laura Contreras in Granger encourages those seeking to apply to view the Facebook live event. She said her office isn’t taking any new cases at this time, but the Seattle office will handle new applicants from the Yakima Valley.
“They’ve been providing us with a lot of support, especially with the renewals and they will do so with the initials as well,” she said.
More information about applying also can be found on the Immigrant Rights Project’s website.
When the Trump administration began efforts to dismantle the program, there were an estimated 800,000 people protected by DACA nationwide. Of those, 17,843 lived in Washington state. There are no firm numbers, but an estimated 6,000 people eligible for DACA lived in Yakima County at that time, according to the Migrant Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think-tank.
Here in the Valley, those protected by DACA hold jobs, attend colleges and universities, and have started families of their own.
The average DACA recipient has lived in the U.S for 20 years. Nationwide, those protected under DACA and their families have contributed $8.8 billion in tax revenue, according to a 2019 report by the Center for American Progress.