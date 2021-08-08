Efforts to identify the body of a man found outside Toppenish late last month continue, with confirmation of his identity possible later this week.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice confirmed Sunday that the man's body was found by a farmworker July 31 off North Oldenway Road. Because the man has not yet been scientifically identified, his name has not been released.
"We're still working on identification," Curtice said. "Hopefully sometime this week."
An autopsy was performed at the King County Medical Examiner's Office. Authorities also await toxicology test results, Curtice said.
"It's definitely a male, but I don't know the age because of the decomposition," Curtice said. "There was enough decomposition you couldn't recognize his face."
The FBI is investigating, he said. Authorities couldn't be reached Sunday.