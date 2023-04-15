U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has kept charter deportation flights in Yakima after a federal judge allowed the agency to resume using Boeing Field in King County.
A U.S. District Court judge ruled March 30 that ICE can resume use of Boeing Field. Since then, ICE has used Yakima Air Terminal for flights on April 4 and 11, according to the Yakima Immigrant Response Network. YIRN is a volunteer-led organization that tracks the flights and detainees.
A spokesperson for ICE said the agency cannot comment on the outcome of litigation or discuss future transportation options.
In 2019, King County Executive Dow Constantine issued an order that prevented the three fixed base operators -- the private companies that help fuel and maintain planes -- at Boeing Field from working with ICE.
ICE then turned to the Yakima airport to transport detainees for deportation or incarceration at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma. Detainees are bused between Tacoma and Yakima.
In the last four years, YIRN estimates about 9,700 detainees have been transported through Yakima Air Terminal.
The U.S. District Court found that Constantine’s order violated a 1948 agreement between King County and the federal government transferring Boeing Field back to the county after World War II.
Constantine responded by issuing a new executive order that prohibited the use of the county’s discretionary resources to aid ICE in deportation processes and directed the county to track any detainees flown through King County International Airport, Boeing Field's formal name.
King County officials said the latest order does not prevent fixed base operators from contracting with ICE.
The three fixed base operators at the field "are free to conduct business as they see fit, within the bounds of applicable laws and contract agreements,” said King County Communications Manager Cameron Satterfield in an email.
The operators are independent from the airport, he added. “However, we will be developing systems to document and make public any services provided to facilitate ICE deportation flights.”
Satterfield said the flights were not in line with King County’s values, adding that using Boeing Field to deport people was contrary to human rights.
Only one of the fixed base operators, Modern Aviation, worked with ICE at Boeing Field, according to court documents. Modern Aviation staff did not comment when contacted by the Yakima Herald-Republic.
The University of Washington’s Center for Human Rights has monitored ICE’s flights and focused on the human rights aspects of the operations, said Project Coordinator Phil Neff in an email.
Neff said the fixed base operators at Boeing Field can now decide whether to serve ICE’s flights. He added that the experiences of detainees did not vary greatly between the airports.
“We have not received information from partners regarding significant differences in treatment or experiences of people transported through King County versus Yakima,” Neff said in an email.
King County’s latest executive order prevents county resources from being used by ICE.
“King County employees will not be involved in any assistance such as opening gates, marshaling aircraft, or escorting vehicles on the airfield. These duties would have to be performed by FBO employees, should the FBOs choose to contract with ICE to provide service,” Satterfield said.
