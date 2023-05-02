U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement appears to have resumed flights to Boeing Field in King County after four years of using the Yakima Air Terminal.
ICE continued to transport detainees through the Yakima Air Terminal in April after a U.S. District Court judge ruled March 30 that ICE could resume transporting detainees through King County. It is unclear what ICE’s plans are and the agency did not comment as of press time.
An iAero Airways flight landed at Boeing Field around 9:20 a.m. May 2, according to an email from Barbara Ramey, deputy communications manager for King County. iAero Airways is an airline that contracts with ICE to transport detainees.
According to data from the Yakima Immigrant Response Network, ICE transported detainees through the Yakima Air Terminal for nearly four years, beginning May 7, 2019. For much of that time, iAero Airways has been the operator of the flights and the flights have landed in Yakima on Tuesdays.
On Tuesday morning, an iAero Airways flight did not land at the Yakima Air Terminal, said Airport Director Rob Hodgman. Flights transporting detainees have arrived in Yakima on other days of the week.
The University of Washington's Center for Human Rights researchers said Tuesday's flight went from the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to Boeing Field and believed ICE was involved based on the plane's tail number and previous use for deportation, according to an email from UWCHR communications manager Andrea Marcos.
UWCHR has monitored ICE's flight operations in Washington since 2018. In an email statement, UWCHR director Angelina Godoy said the center has monitored the flights and alleged the flights have involved human rights violations.
“In addition to the many harms of immigrant detention and deportation, ICE Air flights involve routine violations of human rights, including documented cases of physical abuse. As long as there are deportation flights out of Washington state, the UWCHR, alongside partner local immigrant rights organizations, will continue to monitor these flights and call for accountability for those who collaborate with and profit from the business of deportation,” Godoy said in an emailed statement.
Hodgman said there had been little communication between ICE and airport staff about future operations at the Yakima Air Terminal.
“There’s a lot of unknowns about this,” he said.
Hodgman added that airport staff had been informally told around two weeks ago that flights might resume at Boeing Field and occasional flights may continue to land in Yakima.
Ramey said in an email that King County is working with the company that fuels and services ICE’s flights to report the total numbers of detainees that get on and off those flights. Ramey said a report will be released on the 15th of each month with information on the previous month’s flights.
Ramey said “King County resources are prevented from aiding in the deportation of immigrants beyond what federal law requires” and provided a statement from King County Executive Dow Constantine.
“King County remains dedicated to safeguarding the public’s right to total transparency regarding any federal actions at our airport that violate our values,” Constantine said. “We will continue our longstanding commitment to creating a welcoming community that respects the rights of all people.”
The company that services the flights at Boeing Field is Signature Flight Support.
ICE moved its operations to Yakima after Constantine issued an order barring the agency from using Boeing Field. On March 30, a U.S. District Court judge ruled that ICE could resume using Boeing Field.
ICE used the Yakima Air Terminal regularly through April 25, according to data from YIRN. Almost 9,800 detainees were transported through the Yakima Air Terminal since flights began there in 2019.
