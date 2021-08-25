For Francisco Flores of Yakima, the past week has been full of emotions.
As the Taliban gained power in Afghanistan and eventually overtook the capital of Kabul this month, Flores was brought back to memories of his deployment in Afghanistan, and the Afghan soldiers he worked alongside.
Born in Mexico and raised in Los Angeles, Flores joined the Army in 2006. Having served two deployments to Iraq before he was sent to Afghanistan in 2012 for nearly a year, Flores said he was prepared for intense combat there.
“The Taliban is not just going to fire a couple of shots and run. It’s going to be a firefight,” he said, adding it was more intense than the combat he experienced in Iraq.
But combat was just one facet of Flores’ time. He arrived in Afghanistan as part of the Security Force Advisory and Assistance Team, or SFAAT, aimed at developing the skills of Afghan soldiers so they could defend themselves against the Taliban.
“We prepared not only to engage the enemy, but we prepared for relationship building with the Afghans,” he said.
Flores described his work as “cohesion between two armies.” Posted in Khost province along the Pakistani border, the number of soldiers was split between Americans and Afghans. Each morning, SFAAT soldiers would join the Afghan soldiers for breakfast, discussing the day’s mission and how to prepare for it as they shared a meal. Their goal was to get both units on the same page ahead of their pre-mission briefing, he said.
Together, the U.S. and Afghan units would go out on patrols and engage in combat. After, Flores and his peers would join their Afghan counterparts for tea and conversation when they returned to their outpost. He was impressed by the Afghan soldiers’ skill development. They passed artillery and mortar fire courses developed for them, though some were illiterate, he said.
“I was really proud of them,” he said.
Flores said SFAAT soldiers also built trusting relationships with village elders and helped develop their community, building wells and fixing roads as elders saw fit, even as they looked for intelligence on Taliban members pressuring local community members.
At times, Flores said, it was easy to forget he was in combat because friendship and a sense of community evolved.
“That year, I spent more time with the Afghans than the American units, and they’re such good people. They’re so welcoming,” he said.
Still, his deployment there was enough to make him choose to retire from the Army, knowing that he wanted to start a family and not wanting his safety to be cause for concern. After retiring in 2013, he eventually moved to Yakima to be near his parents. Here, he fell in love, got married, began raising two kids and established his career, he said. This past week, as the Taliban overtook Kabul and reclaimed power over Afghanistan, emotions rushed over him.
“We tried our best to train them as best as we could,” he said of the Afghan soldiers he worked alongside. “So this last week was just a lot of emotions.”
He said he felt disappointment that Afghan soldiers didn’t put up a greater fight. He also feels anger over the U.S. soldiers who didn’t return home, and sadness for what the Afghan people, including soldiers and interpreters, are now experiencing in the wake of their government falling.
Flores said he doesn’t see his deployment as a waste, in spite of the recent events. For some soldiers, they were there solely to fight the Taliban. For Flores, he was there in great part to build relationships, and those make the effort worthy, he said.
Flores said he has been brought to tears this month. He hopes those he worked alongside are able to make it out of Afghanistan, where they might be in jeopardy for having helped the U.S. military. His mind turns to an Afghan interpreter he worked closely with during his deployment, whose name he chose not to share for fear of his safety.
“He’s such a good guy and he was in the thick of everything. Just talking with him and learning their culture, you sometimes forget that you’re a soldier and you’re American, and you just become friends,” Flores said. “Seeing these events unfold, I shed some tears for him and I hope that he’s OK.”