Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass remains closed eastbound and westbound due to high avalanche danger and heavy snowfall.
The closure points are at milepost 34 near North Bend, westbound from milepost 70 near Easton, milepost 84 near Cle Elum, and milepost 106 near Ellensburg.
Summer Derrey, public information officer for the Washington State Department of Transportation’s South Central Region, said assessments on reopening will be made after crews determine avalanche risk is low and plows are able to go through the area to clear snow and ice.
“Crews have been working through the night to clear the avalanche prone areas,” Durrey said.
An opening time is unknown.
Alternate routes are U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass and U.S. Highway 2 over Stevens Pass.
Yakima will likely see mostly sunny weather Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s, before possibly seeing more snow Thursday morning. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch may occur at that time.
As of today, I-90/Snoqualmie Pass is up to 340 inches of snow and the 10-year average for the entire season is 370 inches of snow, according to WSDOT.