After being closed from Ellensburg to North Bend on Thursday morning, I-90 is open both directions over Snoqualmie Pass.
Chains are required for all vehicles except all-wheel drive. Oversize vehicles are prohibited, according to a release from the WSDOT.
Travelers will experience added travel time and delays due to adverse weather conditions. Snow is forecast to continue falling through Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.