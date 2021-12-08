Eastbound travel on I-90 is temporarily closed following vehicle spinouts, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Transportation.
The closure begins near milepost 47, 5 miles west of the Snoqualmie summit.
There is no timeline for reopening and the WSDOT reports snow and slush on the roadway with more snow falling.
