Updated 1:30 p.m.: I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed westbound, and scheduled to reopen at 3 p.m. Westbound traffic is stopped at milepost 106 near Ellensburg, milepost 84 near Cle Elum, and milepost 71 near Easton due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles.
Eastbound is open.
11 a.m.: Interstate 90 closed in both directions Thursday near North Bend because of multiple collisions, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Eastbound lanes are closed at milepost 34 and westbound lanes are closed at milepost 37.
There is no estimated time for reopening.
Drivers should be prepared for winter weather and slippery road conditions throughout the region.
Morning! Getting over the pass is not the only challenge this week. Freezing rain across the state. Do your research, be prepared & driver for conditions. ➡️Snow this afternoon on Snoqualmie, followed by freezing rain Friday into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/T4DvxTx6X3— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 22, 2022
Snow, ice on Friday
In the Yakima and Kittitas valleys, a wind chill advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chills could reach as a low as 20 below zero.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from midnight Thursday through 10 a.m. Saturday. Mixed precipitation is expected Friday with total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.
The Yakima Health District urged people to watch for signs of hypothermia and frostbite, which can happen in extreme cold. Signs of hypothermia in adults include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, slurred speech and drowsiness. Signs in babies include bright red, cold skin and very low energy.
The health district advises people to:
• Try to stay indoors during extremely cold weather.
• Heat your home safely.
• Winterize your home by checking your heating system and sealing all cracks and drafts.
• Dress warmly with a hat, scarf, gloves, socks, and several layers of loose-fitting clothing and stay dry.
• Be up-to-date on the weather conditions, wind chill advisories, and extreme weather warnings.
