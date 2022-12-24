Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed due to extreme winter weather conditions, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation website.
WSDOT said freezing rain and the risk of avalanches were behind the closure.
I-90 is closed between North Bend and Ellensburg at mileposts 34 and 106 with no estimated time yet for reopening, according to a WSDOT.
WSDOT crews will evaluate the road again at 9 p.m., but recommend delaying travel.
