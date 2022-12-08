Both directions of I-90 are closed Thursday morning amid collisions and spinouts in wintry driving conditions.
Eastbound is closed near North Bend and westbound is closed near Ellensburg. The closure is expected to last into the afternoon, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Transportation.
Planning travel across the state today? Please make sure you have the latest pass updates as you head out. Follow @SnoqualmiePass & @WSDOT_East as well as @wsdot_passes. Check the weather with @NWSSeattle & @NWSSpokane. Be prepared for pass closures with an emergency car kit. https://t.co/Eo0tLVGGhU— WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) December 8, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.