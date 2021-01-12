Interstate 84 will be closed for several hours near Pendleton and Ontario in Eastern Oregon due to two separate truck crashes Tuesday afternoon, along with icy road conditions.
The interstate is blocked off eastbound near Pendleton at Exit 216 and westbound in Ontario at Exit 374, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The truck crashes took place near mileposts 270 and 258.
"The crashes are blocking the lanes and impacting our ability to clean the ice off the road," said Tom Strandberg, public information officer for Eastern Oregon at the ODOT.
"We don't know how many hours we will be closed. We need to get tow trucks to move vehicles away from traffic, clear the ice, then deal with the backed-up traffic before we fully open it to everybody," he said.
Emergency responders are on scene and crews are working to get the freeways open as soon as possible. Information about injuries wasn't immediately available.
Local residents trying to get to Huntington or Baker City from Ontario may be able to access the westbound freeway by showing ID at Exit 371.
State Routes 204 and 245 also closed to through traffic and are not viable detours for freeway traffic.