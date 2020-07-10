Westbound Interstate 82 will be closed at exit 58 in Granger starting Monday, July 13, to replace a section of damaged culvert.
In June, crews temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of I-82 near Zillah upon discovering a broken culvert which eroded an area under the highway, creating a sinkhole, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation. Upon further inspection, the culvert under the westbound lanes also requires replacement.
A detour will be set up on State Routes 223 and 22.
Crews will work 24/7 and plan to reopen the westbound lanes of I-82 to traffic by Friday, July 17.