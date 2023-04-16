Construction crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation will be installing lane markings on four Interstate 82 on-ramps near Selah on Monday, April 17 and Tuesday, April 18.
WSDOT announced that the on-ramps will be briefly closed according to the following schedule, with times subject to change:
Monday, April 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Travelers exiting Selah from South First Street continuing to Yakima will need to follow the detour signs to Rest Haven Road, head westbound to exit 29, then go eastbound on I-82. Plan for a five-minute detour and follow the signs.
Monday, April 17, noon to 3 p.m.
Access to the Selah Creek Rest area on eastbound I-82 near milepost 22 will be temporarily closed.
Tuesday, April 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The eastbound on-ramp to I-82 at Firing Center Road, exit 26 will be temporarily closed.
Tuesday, April 18, noon to 3 p.m.
The eastbound on-ramp to East Selah Road at exit 29 will be temporarily closed.
