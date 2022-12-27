Interstate 82 eastbound is open again at milepost 44 near Donald-Wapato Road, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The road was closed because of icy roads and multiple collisions with no estimated reopening.
Elsewhere
• U.S. 97 near Blewett Pass is closed from milepost 150 in Lauderdale to milepost 185 at the junction with U.S. 2 because a jack-knifed semi is blocking all lanes. There is no estimated time for reopening.
• Postma road is still closed in both directions between Rivard and Beaudry roads as crews are continuing to repair a water main line break, according to the Moxee Police Department.
