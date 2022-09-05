Officials with the state’s Department of Transportation remind Yakima Valley motorists that there will be significant delays on Interstate 82 near Selah this week as a construction project detour begins.
The detour affects westbound I-82 traffic (heading toward Ellensburg) between mileposts 31 and 24, WSDOT announced on Sunday, with significant delays from 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, through 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
“This is a 24-hour-a-day closure to prepare for the detour,” WSDOT posted on its website. “State Route 823 will be closed to traffic traveling into Selah from North First Street beginning Wednesday through 9 a.m. Friday.”
A project to preserve 8 miles of Interstate 82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to the North First Street interchange will begin next week,
After this detour is established, SR 823 will be closed to traffic coming from Selah to North First Street through the end of September as a project to preserve 8 miles of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to the North First Street interchange is completed. The work includes WSDOT and contractor crews making repairs to the Naches River and Yakima River bridge decks.
“For the safety of our crews and to help reduce the duration travelers will be impacted, westbound I-82 traffic between Yakima and Selah will be detoured onto SR 823 starting in September for about a month,” WSDOT officials said in a news release. “Signs will guide travelers through the detour. Watch for reduced speeds and please drive carefully through our work zones.”
Work originally was scheduled to begin on Aug. 1 and last throughout August.
Detour signs will direct all westbound traffic onto SR 823, WSDOT officials said. Once on SR 823, signs will direct traffic to move to the far-right lanes to continue west to Ellensburg or to stay in the far left lane to go into Selah.
Eastbound SR 823 will be closed, with signs directing motorists to take eastbound I-82 instead. The westbound I-82 on-ramp from North First Street in Yakima also will be closed, with motorists advised to follow the signs to SR 823.
From eastbound U.S. Highway 12, travelers headed into Selah or to Ellensburg will follow the detour route from North First Street to SR 823.
To access the Rest Haven Park and Ride and Harlan Landing, westbound I-82 travelers must turn around at East Selah Road (exit 29), then travel east on I-82 to exit 30.
For more information, visit wsdot.wa.gov, find “roads and bridges” under the Travel tab, and select the Central and Eastern Washington weekly travel planner.
