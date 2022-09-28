Repairs and a detour on the Interstate 82 bridges over the Yakima and Naches rivers are expected to end this week, while a nearby eight-mile repaving project is expected to finish by mid-October.
Lane changes and detour between the U.S. 12 and North First Street exit and the State Route 823 entrance into Selah should be done by Friday, according to Washington Department of Transportation officials.
“That traffic configuration over what we call the ‘twin bridges’ area over the Yakima and Naches rivers will be back to normal by next week,” said Summer Derrey, WSDOT spokesperson.
That also means the Rest Haven Road exit will reopen to westbound I-82 traffic, she added.
On Monday and Tuesday, crews with contractor Granite Construction were finishing work on the I-82 bridge deck over the two rivers, with Ellensburg-bound traffic detoured into the SR 823 lanes.
As the detour is lifted later this week, lane closures may be necessary at times on Thursday and Friday, Derrey said.
Transportation officials also expect the eight-mile paving project between the North First Street interchange and the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to wrap up by the middle of October.
Most of the roadwork on that stretch of westbound I-82 is completed, Derrey said, with milling and resurfacing of the eastbound (Yakima-bound) lanes continuing this week between the Redmon Bridge and Exit 26. Traffic is limited to one lane in that section, with reduced speed limits.
The project’s start was pushed back a month from the beginning of August until after Labor Day, Derrey said, but WSDOT’s goal was to have all work finished during the fall, and it appears that goal will be met.
For more information, visit wsdot.wa.gov, find “roads and bridges” under the Travel tab, and select the Central and Eastern Washington weekly travel planner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.