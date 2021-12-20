Construction of at least two groups of new apartment buildings is planned in early 2022.
Permits to build eight apartment buildings containing 176 units have been issued for 4401 Powerhouse Road, city of Yakima officials report.
The Powerhouse Flats Apartments are planned just west of Fred Meyer on Powerhouse Road, where a La Quinta Inn was proposed several years ago. They are planned by developer Byron Borton, who also developed The Lodges in West Yakima, Castle Creek Apartments and University Parkway Apartments in Terrace Heights. Further information is available at rentyakima.com.
Also planned in 2022 are three new buildings with 42 apartment units at Stonewood Apartments, just off Fair Avenue at 1205 E. Spruce St.
The new buildings will be in addition to the 70 units on the site. All are low income units managed by Cambridge Management of Tacoma.
