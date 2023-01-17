A chilly but sunny day greeted Yakima Valley residents Monday as they celebrated the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

In Toppenish, members of the Yakama Warriors Assocation led the 13th annual Toppenish Peace March from the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts at 300 W. First Ave. to Toppenish Middle School at 104 Goldendale Ave. People began gathering before 10 a.m. and enjoyed coffee, hot chocolate and baked goods prior to the march, which began at 10:30 a.m.

Many of the walkers of all ages carried colorful signs made by young school students. Most signs featured photos of King and some of his well-known sayings such as "Let Freedom Ring." As they walked, participants heard King's voice as recordings of some of his famous speeches were shared on loudspeakers.

After participants arrived at the middle school, seventh-grader Alberto "Manny" Valencia led others in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. A land acknowledgement was read — a statement recognizing they live on the ancestral and current lands of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation — and Atwice Kamiakun of Yakama Nation Behavioral Health recited the Lord's Prayer in Ichiskíin, American Sign Language and English.

Ichiskíin, also known as Sahaptin, is the language spoken by the Yakama people in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

Toppenish Mayor Elpidia Saavedra read the MLK Day Proclamation and was the keynote speaker. The Toppenish High School band and choir provided entertainment and Rosa Ortiz of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and Toppenish School District Superintendent John Cerna offered welcoming and closing remarks.

The march and program is a collaboration of several organizations, including the school district, city of Toppenish and the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.

As that program continued in Toppenish, people were starting to gather in Yakima for the 38th annual Martin Luther King Peace March. The march began at noon at North Fifth Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, continued down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Eighth Street and ended at the Yakima Convention Center.

The Rev. Robert Trimble and Anthony Peterson, chief executive officer of OIC of Washington, walked at the front of the procession with a color guard, drum line and youths who carried a banner with King's photo and words honoring the slain civil rights leader and his accomplishments.

When the march ended at the convention center entrance, a few women began singing "We Shall Overcome," their voices ringing out under blue skies. By that point a dense morning fog in and around Yakima had largely lifted.

Both Trimble and Peterson spoke during the community program that followed at the convention center, which was emceed by Ryan McDaniel, principal of East Valley High School. Trimble offered the opening and closing prayers and songs, leading participants in "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

"We are here to carry the torch that was lit" 38 years ago, Peterson said in acknowledging the founders of the annual MLK Day celebration in Yakima. He and Trimble are among many people and organizations who have worked over the years to ensure the celebration continues.

Celebration events included performances by the African American Drummers, a land acknowledgement and an appearance by members of the Iksiks Washanahl’a dance group. Known in English as the Little Swans, participants perform dances and share stories that have been handed down from generation to generation, celebrating and preserving the culture of the Yakama Nation.

Bessie Bill shared the story of the Swan Dance before participants performed it. The Little Swans also sang the "Warrior Woman Song" in honor of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women as people in the standing-room-only crowd raised their right hands in support.

A few changes to the program included Soneya Lund representing the city as deputy mayor, replacing Mayor Janice Deccio. Yakima County Commission Kyle Curtis joined Lund in reading a joint proclamation approved by city and county officials.

Spirit of the Dream award recipients included the Yakima Rotary Food Bank, DRC Walk About Yakima, NAMI and the family of Mathew Tomaskin. The longtime legislative liaison for the Yakama Nation and political organizer for the Native Vote effort died Sept. 21, 2021, of cancer.

Along with several guest and student speakers, Peterson was keynote speaker. Previously scheduled keynote speaker Erin Black, executive director of the Memorial Foundation, was ill and couldn't attend.

Peterson took the opportunity to ask others to do what they can to achieve King's goal of The Beloved Community — a world of love, justice and solidarity. Achieving that means not only working on behalf of others in need, but also listening to them and ensuring they are part of discussions, Peterson said.

"We have to be willing to listen," he said.

Homelessness and citizenship challenges are two major issues in the Valley, he said, mentioning remarks by Sister Kathleen Ross during a special church service Sunday at Greater Faith Baptist Church. He added a third — reparations.

"Build ally relationships. Bring homeless people to the table," Peterson said.

"My call to action is not only for these three categories I mentioned; my call to action is for everybody here to find somebody to mentor or be mentored by," he said.