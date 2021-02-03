The U.S. Small Business Administration made changes to the Paycheck Protection Program last week, addressing unspecified eligibility issues that were raised by lenders during the newest round of funding.
Between April and August, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) distributed $523 billion nationwide in loans to small businesses struggling to keep their workforce employed during the pandemic through the CARES Act.
In mid-January, $284 billion in new PPP funding became available. In the newest round of PPP, the SBA has already approved 400,000 loans for approximately $35 billion.
But the process has been challenging for many. Brian Newhouse, a certified public accountant with Alegria & Company in Yakima who has been active in trying to clarify the PPP loan process for community members, said the rollout of the program has been a bumpy ride.
“It has been a program that’s supported many, many small businesses but it hasn't come without some concerns and missteps by the SBA,” he said. “It has been frustrating for some people in terms of figuring out how to apply and become eligible, and the SBA is trying to deal with constantly changing pandemic rules and regulations.”
Newhouse held online workshops in partnership with the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce earlier this month on understanding the COVID relief bill in a two-part series.
As of February, the Paycheck Protection Program has distributed about $57 million in funding to about 1,400 businesses in Yakima County, according to a database published by the SBA.
So how can local businesses access the new funding? The loans are managed at the federal level, and Yakima area business owners follow the same process as the rest of the country.
Does my business qualify for a PPP loan?
First-time and second-time applicants are eligible.
For first-time applicants, a business or nonprofit must have 500 or fewer employees, though certain industries may qualify for more workers. Applicants must also show a 25% reduction in revenue since the start of the pandemic. Those hoping to receive a second loan must have 300 or fewer employees and demonstrate that they used the money from their first loan.
Where and how can I apply for a loan?
Reach out to the branch manager at the local bank where you have your business account set up and discuss the bank's application process.
The application requirements vary by financial institution, but most businesses will need to submit their payroll records, a 2019 tax return, and documents such as articles of incorporation.
What if I don't have an existing relationship with a bank?
If you don't have a financial institution you regularly bank with or your bank is not supplying the loans, you can look on SBA’s lender match tool to find a lender that can assist you. Through banks and online lending platforms, there are thousands of different portals to apply.
How much money can I apply for and when will I receive it?
For first-time applications, you can apply for up to $10 million. Second-round applicants can apply for up to $2 million. Most loan recipients will receive their decision within a week of applying, after which time the bank has three days to provide the borrower with the money. For others, the process may be longer as the bank reaches out with clarifying questions.
What can I spend the money on? Do I have to pay the loan back?
Businesses have 24 weeks to spend the money on eligible expenses such as maintaining employees, rent, utilities and mortgage interest.
They must demonstrate that they have not reduced employees’ rate of pay.
As long as businesses follow the rules of the program, the loan will be forgiven. If the loan is not forgiven, businesses will generally have a 1% interest rate and a five year repayment term.
Is there a deadline to apply?
Eligible business can apply until the money runs out or until March 31, whichever comes first.