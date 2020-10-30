It’s not safe to trick-or-treat this year, according to health officials at the county, state and national levels.
But people still will. And people will still attend and host indoor Halloween parties — also in defiance of health officials’ recommendations. If you’re wondering whether you should participate, maybe thinking that things have gotten better locally, noting that Yakima County is now in Phase 2 of the state’s Safe Start reopening plan, you may want to pause and consider what the experts are saying.
Trick-or-treating
• Yakima Health District: “We discourage door-to-door trick-or-treating as this promotes close contact with members of different household, which may increase risk of exposure to COVID-19.”
• State Department of Health: “We are discouraging the traditional trick or treating and encouraging people to find new and creative ways to celebrate Halloween while still protecting family and friends from the risk of getting COVID-19.”
• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Avoid participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door.
Parties
• Yakima Health District: “YHD explicitly discourages Halloween or Día de los Muertos parties as large social gatherings are not permitted at this time in our county.”
• State Department of Health: “Avoid confined spaces. Outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities, but if you’re indoors, make sure to have proper ventilation, and even open doors and windows to the extent possible. Avoid close contact with people outside of your household. Stay at least 6 feet away from people who are not part of your household. ... Avoid gatherings, events, or parties with people outside of your household that violate the gathering limitations outlined in Governor Inslee’s Safe Start Plan.”
• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Avoid crowded costume parties held indoors.
There’s broad consensus among not just governmental bodies but the medical community: Parties and traditional trick-or-treating are not smart things to do this year. Nor are the standard trunk-or-treat events at which people congregate. They’re dangerous and should be avoided.
“Yakima County had 632 new COVID-19 infections and 15 deaths over the past month at the time of this writing,” an Oct. 13 Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences news release said. “This produces over the past month an average of 21 new infections per day (seven times the State Department of Health acceptable rate) and a death every other day in our County. While rates of new infections in Yakima County have decreased significantly, we must continue to be vigilant and united in our efforts.”
Now, that advice notwithstanding, some of you are probably still going to take your kids trick-or-treating. Or maybe you’re not, but you’re planning to give treats. The following tips, summarized from public health agencies, can help mitigate the dangers:
• Wear a cloth mask. Halloween masks are not a substitute.
• Stay at least 6 feet away from people who do not live with you.
• Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or people. (Parents: Supervise young children as they do this.)
• If you’re giving candy, do so in individually wrapped bags not from a communal bowl more people will touch.
• If you’re giving candy, leave it on a table or in your driveway or yard and watch trick-or-treaters from a distance.
• If you’re giving candy, help trick-or-treaters maintain social distance by marking out 6-foot increments on the way to the candy. Mini pumpkins or other decorations can work well for this.
One more reminder: Because of health concerns, trick or treating in Yakima’s Barge-Chestnut neighborhood is not planned this year, and city streets will not be closed.
Candy options
There are a number of public Halloween events at which safety protocols will be followed:
• Hands-Off Halloween Express at the Harman Center: From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, children through seniors are invited to dress up, wear masks and drive through the Harman Center parking lot for a no-contact Halloween event. The Harman Center is at 101 N. 65th Ave. Drivers should approach the Harman Center from Chestnut Avenue, not Summitview Avenue.
• Yakama Nation Behavioral Health Victim Resource Program (drive-through) Trunk or Treat: From 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Yakama National Cultural Center, 100 Spiel-Yi Loop in Toppenish, there will be candy bags, scary costumes “and fearsome fun.”
• Drive Through Trunk or Treat in Selah: The Selah Chamber of Commerce offers a drive-through trunk or treat at two locations, the Selah Middle School parking lot and the North Park Center between Nana Kate’s and Grocery Outlet. Both locations will be active from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, and people are welcome to drive through both.
• Grandview Nazarene Church Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat: From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday you can take your kids (fifth grade or younger) for a trunk or treat drive-through at Grandview Nazarene, 500 N. Elm St. in Grandview.
• Sun Terrace Drive Thru Trick or Treat: From 5:30 p.m. Saturday till the candy runs out, they’ll be doing stay-in-vehicle trick-or-treating at the Sun Terrace Retirement and Assisted Living Community, 2131 Wine Country Road in Prosser.
• Howard’s Medical Supply Drive Thru Trunk or Treat: From 6:30-8 p.m. visitors can get goodie bags and candy without leaving their cars at Howard’s Medical Supply, 1101 N. 16th Ave.
• Safeway is offering trick or treating for children at stations inside its grocery stores on Saturday.