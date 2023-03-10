For a decade, deaths caused by drug overdoses have been trending up in Yakima County, peaking at 98 in 2021. In that time, the Yakima Health District has expanded its programs designed to reduce overdose deaths and the damage done by habitual drug use.
The health district’s approach is based on the idea of harm reduction, which is a set of medically-informed strategies aimed at saving lives and providing options for safer use. Harm reduction works to deter drug use, prevent the spread of infectious diseases and offer addiction rehabilitation services.
Melissa Sixberry, director of disease control at the health district, said she views the harm reduction program as a first step toward rehabilitation for those seeking it.
"Sometimes people don't want to necessarily visit a hospital or a clinic right away. We operate in the city, we build a rapport with residents," she said. "We see the program as a first step for those looking for help."
The Yakima Health District offers a free syringe exchange, overdose-reversal medication, fentanyl test strips and testing and treatment for syphilis through a mobile clinic. Here's how to access the services:
Syringe exchange
One of the oldest methods of harm reduction, syringe exchanges have been around in Yakima since 1993 when the city became the third in the state to have one. Originally, the exchange program was founded in response to the HIV epidemic. Programs also help prevent the spread of diseases like Hepatitis C.
The health district’s syringe exchange is a one for one program, meaning one clean needle is given for every needle turned in. It operates out of a motor home turned mobile clinic.
Health district staff park near a small park on the corner of South Third Street and East Adams Street from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays. There, they offer sterile injection supplies to those who need them, and dispose of used syringes.
The county’s syringe exchange serves more than 3,000 people a year. The program also exchanges more than 150,000 syringes annually, according to the health district.
Overdose reversal with naloxone
The health district’s mobile clinic serves as a base of operations for other services. Staff also offer free doses of naloxone, sometimes called Narcan, a lifesaving drug that can reverse opioid overdoses.
During an opioid overdose, a person’s breathing can get dangerously slow or even stop. Naloxone can restore normal breathing two to three minutes after being administered.
Health district staff at the mobile clinic can train people on how to use naloxone and spot an overdose. Washington state has a standing order for the dispensing of naloxone, meaning anyone can pick up one or multiple doses anywhere naloxone is distributed, like a pharmacy.
A nonprofit that operates statewide also offers a program for residents to have naloxone delivered to them for free once per month. To access the order form, visit The People’s Harm Reduction Alliance website.
Residents picking up naloxone from the health district’s mobile clinic for the first time are required to go through a short class to learn how to it properly. Once they do that and fill out a survey, they can take home the naloxone.
In 2018, the health district recorded 63 overdose reversals via naloxone.
Fentanyl test strips
The mobile clinic also offers free fentanyl test strips, which can detect the presence of fentanyl in drugs. Fentanyl is commonly mixed with other drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin. It can be lethal even in minuscule doses.
In the last five years, Fentanyl has grown to be the No. 1 cause of death by overdose in Yakima County, both by itself and mixed with other drugs. In 2018, the county coroner's office reported 13 overdose deaths related to fentanyl. In 2022, that number hit 53.
Fentanyl test strips work by mixing the drug in question with water and dipping the strip in the solution.
Syphilis testing and treatment
The health district recently added resources to its mobile clinic for syphilis treatment and testing. Syphilis has been on the rise among drug users in Yakima County in the last year. In 2021, the health district reported 163 cases of syphilis. This was more than double the amount of cases in 2020.
Addiction services
The health district helps connect people to community partners like Comprehensive Healthcare, which offer addiction recovery services. Last year, Comprehensive finished renovations to expand its Medication Assisted Treatment program which helps people struggling with addiction with the use of drugs like methadone. A representative from Comprehensive rides along with health district staff and can provide more information on the organization's services.
The health district’s website offers more resources on how to access harm prevention resources. To learn more, visit www.yakimacounty.us/2686/Overdose-Prevention
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.