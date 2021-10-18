A house on the 800 block of South 16th Avenue in Yakima went up in flames for the second time this year Sunday morning, according to city fire officials.
Crews from the Yakima Fire Department arrived at the scene at about 6 a.m., Fire Chief Aaron Markham said. Some crews left after about an hour, while others remained to help clear the area.
After Sunday’s fire, only two walls of the former two-story building were left standing, Markham said. Employees with the Public Works Department helped knock down the walls so they would not later collapse.
The building itself already sustained serious damage in a fire this May.
Markham said that the building was not fit for habitation at the time of Sunday’s fire and no injuries were reported.
The cause of Sunday's fire is unknown, he said.
