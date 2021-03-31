Structure fire

Firefighters respond to a structure fire in the 800 block of South 16th Avenue in Yakima on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

 Donald W. Meyers / Yakima Herald-Republic

A fire on South 16th Avenue gutted a house and delayed traffic Wednesday.

Firefighters were called shortly after 2:30 p.m. to 805 S. 16th Ave. for a house fire. An ambulance crew that was first on the scene said the back of the two-story house was on fire, and it spread to the inside, said fire Capt. Mike Wagner.

Nineteen firefighters and five engines responded to the fire, which created a plume of smoke visible from Interstate 82. Firefighters had the fire out by 3:30.

The home’s occupants were able to get out safely, Wagner said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Traffic in the northbound lanes of South 16th Avenue was diverted to Arlington.

It was the second house fire in the city in a day.

