A fire on South 16th Avenue gutted a house and delayed traffic Wednesday.
Firefighters were called shortly after 2:30 p.m. to 805 S. 16th Ave. for a house fire. An ambulance crew that was first on the scene said the back of the two-story house was on fire, and it spread to the inside, said fire Capt. Mike Wagner.
Nineteen firefighters and five engines responded to the fire, which created a plume of smoke visible from Interstate 82. Firefighters had the fire out by 3:30.
The home’s occupants were able to get out safely, Wagner said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
It was the second house fire in the city in a day.