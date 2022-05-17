East Valley and Yakima County fire officials are investigating a house fire that displaced several residents and damaged a home.
Firefighters were called to 3015 Butterfield Road around 4:10 a.m. Monday for a fire in the roof and kitchen of the house, according to a fire department report. The first crew that arrived on the scene found the front of the house on fire and called for additional firefighters, the report said.
Crews contained the damage to front porch, kitchen and adjacent roof, and the fire was declared extinguished at 7:15 a.m.
One of the home’s residents said they were up around 3:50 a.m. and didn’t notice any fire. They were awakened at 4:10 a.m. when smoke detectors went off, and the living room and kitchen were on fire. The occupants were able to get out through a bedroom window and a back door, the report said.
The resident said there was an issue with the electricity at the house the week before when a ground-fault circuit interrupter tripped while running an air compressor, the report said. Two small freezers and two heat-lamps for pets were plugged into a four-outlet box, the report said, and a heavily melted extension cord was found coming from where the outlet was located.
Firefighters called the American Red Cross to aid the residents, and the Yakima County Fire Marshal is investigating the fire, which at this time is deemed accidental.
