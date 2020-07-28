This week’s hot weather is forecast to get hotter. An excessive heat warning is in place in the Yakima Valley from 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Friday.
The high in Yakima is forecast at 101 Wednesday, 104 Thursday and 102 Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The heat will ease off a bit this weekend, with a high of 93 on Saturday and 91 on Sunday.
People should drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors. Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or in the evening, and wear a hat, sunblock and lightweight and loose fitting clothing.
The Yakima Health District said face coverings are critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19, and suggested people avoid going to outdoor and non-air-conditioned indoor spaces where a mask is needed in hot weather.
"If you are in a public space and feel uncomfortable wearing a face covering because of the heat, ensure that you step at least 6 feet away from others before removing your face covering to cool down for several minutes," the health district said in a news release Tuesday.
Symptoms of heat-related illness include dizziness, nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps. If you start experiencing these symptoms, immediately move to a cooler location to rest and drink a cool beverage, ideally in the shade. If you or a family member experience symptoms and begin to lose consciousness call 911 right away.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.