WAPATO — Sometimes even moving one city block can make a big difference.
That is the case for Horizon Pharmacy in Wapato, which recently moved to 507 W. First St. It had previously been at 633 W. First since opening in July 2014, owner and manager Deepak Dhruva said.
“The new location is bigger, has better parking, and the drive-thru works better,” he noted.
Dhruva said the additional space has been needed as Horizon Pharmacy has become a “regional hub” for the COVID-19 vaccines.
“We received the vaccines earlier than most places, and we’ve administered 10,000-plus doses so far,” Dhruva said. “Fifty percent or more are not from Wapato. They just enjoy coming here for the vaccine.”
He said the pharmacy has ordered doses of the children’s vaccine and the shipment should arrive shortly. Horizon Pharmacy may offer vaccinations on weekends once the children’s vaccine arrives.
Horizon Pharmacy offers over-the-counter medication, prescription drugs, and vaccines and immunizations. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
For more information, visit horizon-rx.com or call 509-584-0300.
