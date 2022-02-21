HopTown Wood-Fired Pizza, a unique eatery near Wapato that features a variety of wood-fired pizzas, has announced it will open a Sunnyside location sometime within the next year.
Co-owner Carrie Wright, who operates the 2560 Donald Wapato Road location with Lori Roy, said ground already has been broken for the new restaurant at 400 S. Sixth St. in Sunnyside. She hopes the new restaurant will open in the next six to eight months, with a grand opening planned by late fall or early 2023.
“HopTown is a unique combination of local goodness, atmosphere and friendly staff,” Wright said. “The Sunnyside location, while similar to our Donald location’s atmosphere and offerings, will be unique in atmosphere. There are not a lot of specialty restaurants like our wood-fired pizza venue in Sunnyside. The local guests will have a gathering space right there in town.
“With the population growth of the area and the fame and attention that the area is getting with local wineries and breweries, we feel this will be a great combination in the years to come,” she added.
HopTown in Donald has been offering hand-tossed pizzas with local ingredients for 15 years, along with local wine, beer and cider. The Sunnyside location plans to have up to 16 beers on tap and will help Wright and Roy offer catered events around the Yakima Valley.
“We have two carts that stay pretty busy with weddings and special gatherings,” Wright said. “We bring a combination of wood-fired pizzas, hoppetizers, salads and desserts to the catered events. Watching the pizzas cook in our oven is often something guests really enjoy watching.”
The HopTown Wood-Fired Pizza on Donald Wapato Road is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; for more information, visit hoptownpizza.com.
