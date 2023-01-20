A new solar project is proposed east of Sunnyside, as state officials move forward with three other solar projects in the Yakima Valley.
Representatives of the new project, Hop Hill, presented their plans for a 500-megawatt solar energy and storage farm just east of Sunnyside with members of the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council on Wednesday.
Earlier in the meeting, the board approved an initial site restoration plan that is needed to begin construction for the Goose Prairie Solar project east of Moxee on State Route 24.
“The plan seems to be in good order,” EFSEC board chair Kathleen Drew said of the Goose Prairie plan. “It certainly covers what is required in our rules and the site certification agreement.”
The EFSEC board also voted unanimously to move ahead on a draft order recommending approval of the proposed High Top and Ostrea projects further east on SR 24.
New solar proposal
Hop Hill would be built on a 5,000-acre site east of State Route 241 and north of Interstate 82, just east of the Yakima County line in Benton County.
Chris Wissel-Tyson, representing developer BrightNight Power, said Hop Hill would include a 500-megawatt solar photovoltaic system, with thousands of panels arranged in arrays, and a battery energy storage system.
He said the project was developed with four main goals: providing low-cost renewable energy, using existing electrical infrastructure, minimizing the impact on natural resources and maintaining the productive nature of the land.
Regarding the latter goal, Wissel-Tyson said his company is working with land owner Zine Badissy — who also owns the ranchland that would be leased to several other area solar projects — to place the solar arrays on nonirrigated, low-productivity grazing land.
He said Hop Hill would improve water conservation efforts and the ability of Badissy and other ranchers to keep sheep on the property year-round.
“We’re really excited to bring this sheep operation back to the property,” Wissel-Tyson said. “We really think this is how we’ll approach (solar) projects in the future — we think we can complement existing agricultural practices.”
Ami Hafkemeyer, EFSEC director of siting and compliance, said the application for Hop Hill was received on Dec. 22, and a public information meeting on the proposal will be scheduled in upcoming months.
A link to the BrightNight application, including a YouTube video on the proposal, is available at efsec.wa.gov. On the home page, look for the “EFSEC Recent Activity” heading and click on the Jan. 18, 2023, Hop Hill Solar presentation link.
Goose Prairie update
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, EFSEC site specialist Sara Randolf updated board members on the Goose Prairie solar project, located 8 miles east of Moxee and north of SR 24.
An initial site restoration plan, which details how the land will be returned to agricultural use when the solar project’s useful life ends, was posted on the EFSEC website for public comments from Jan. 11-15, Randolf said. Two comments were submitted, and neither warranted a change in the plan, she said.
Approval of the restoration plan is required before construction can begin on approved solar projects under EFSEC’s jurisdiction. Similar plans were approved by EFSEC before construction started in 2021 on the three sites of the Columbia Solar energy project in Kittitas County.
The 80-megawatt Goose Prairie project will be built on 625 acres near SR 24, Den Beste Road and Desmarais Road. The developer is Brookfield Global Transition Fund, a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable U.S., based in New York City. The state-approved site certification agreement for the project was transferred in April 2022 from Seattle-based OneEnergy Renewables.
It was approved in December 2021 by Gov. Jay Inslee. Brookfield Renewable officials have declined to comment when asked about a construction timeline for the Goose Prairie project.
High Top, Ostrea projects
Two other Yakima County solar projects that have generated public concerns and opposition could be formally endorsed for Inslee’s approval next month.
With little discussion, a motion to draft an order recommending approval of the High Top and Ostrea solar projects was unanimously approved by a roll call vote at Wednesday’s monthly EFSEC board meeting.
Drew, the board’s chair, said EFSEC staff has worked to address concerns about the project’s design, wildlife migration and habitat on the two 80-megawatt solar farm proposals along SR 24, about 20 miles east of Moxee.
“A lot of work has gone into reviewing the application and meeting with agencies that have raised concerns about the projects,” Drew said. “That is all part of the (approval) process.”
Proposed by California based developer Cypress Creek, the High Top and Ostrea sites cover roughly 1,600 acres each, with the solar panels and other equipment planned on 613 and 908 acres, respectively, almost entirely north of the state highway.
They are separate projects because they would be served by different power lines: High Top by PacifiCorp’s Union Gap to Midway 230 kV transmission line, and Ostrea by Bonneville Power Administration’s Moxee to Midway 115 kV transmission line.
EFSEC officials hosted an online public hearing Jan. 11 on the permit for High Top and Ostrea, and several speakers raised concerns about the project’s potential fire danger, impact on wildlife and the lack of available public information. No one from the public spoke in favor of the proposed solar projects.
Cypress Creek representatives reviewed how the two projects met Yakima County’s conditional use criteria, would serve a community need by providing renewable energy, and support the rural economy through tax revenue and lease payments to landowners.
They noted how 12 separate environmental studies have been completed for the EFSEC approval process, addressing potential impacts to plants, wildlife, wetlands, hydrology and cultural resources. Glare and airspace concerns also were addressed.
Drew said Wednesday that the draft order recommending approval of High Top and Ostrea would be available for public comment before it is reviewed and voted on by the EFSEC board at its Feb. 15 meeting.
