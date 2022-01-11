The first heavy snowfall of the season in Yakima has been largely reduced to slush on well-traveled city streets, but some frozen drifts still stand in the way of pedestrians.
Property owners, including homeowners and businesses, are responsible for removing snow and ice from sidewalks, according to city code. This includes removing snow from sidewalk ramps so pedestrians can cross the street, the city website said.
City spokesperson Randy Beehler said the city is responsible for clearing snow and ice around bus stops and other city property. School districts are responsible for clearing snow from sidewalks around schools, he said.
Here are some other reminders about snow removal on sidewalks in the city of Yakima:
• It is unlawful to deposit snow from a sidewalk or driveway into the roadway, where it could impede traffic.
• The best time to shovel snow is immediately after it falls and before ice can form, according to the city website.
• Beehler recommends people use calcium chloride as an ice-melting substance, instead of using sodium chloride or rock salt. Calcium chloride is less damaging to sidewalks and plants, he said, and it is more effective in freezing conditions.
• The Yakima Fire Department asks that property owners clear snow and ice around any fire hydrants on or near their property. Clearing a 3-foot perimeter around the fire hydrant and clearing a path to the street will allow firefighters to access the hydrant in an emergency, the fire department said in a Facebook post.
• Residents who are elderly, disabled or otherwise unable to safely clear snow from sidewalks can call 211 to request assistance.
For more information, visit www.yakimawa.gov/services/streets/snow-removal-policies-tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.