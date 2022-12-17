At least 50 people died in Yakima without a home in 2022, according to Yakima Neighborhood Health Services.
Those community members will be remembered at a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day candlelight vigil. Everyone is invited to the event, which starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Millennium Plaza on Third Street in downtown Yakima.
“Each one of these people was loved by someone and made a difference in someone’s life,” organizers said in a news release.
The event is hosted by Yakima Neighborhood Health and the Homeless Network of Yakima County and will feature refreshments. It is associated with the National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.
It will honor those who died without a home in 2022, according a news release, and bring attention to the issue of homelessness.
