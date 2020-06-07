Tiffany Alexis Eubanks died 10 hours after Yakima police placed her in protective custody and drove her to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital.
Little is known about Eubanks, a 33-year-old African American woman reportedly from Oak Harbor, or what caused her death early Wednesday.
Eubanks spent the previous week at the Union Gospel Mission on North First Street in Yakima, where staff believed she was suffering from mental illness and possibly high on drugs Tuesday.
Police said Eubanks became combative when they arrived about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to assist medics attempting to treat her at the 100 block of East Yakima Avenue.
She reportedly was walking in and out of traffic.
Police said she was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car, where she began having a medical crisis as they drove to Virginia Mason Memorial. She died about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the hospital.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said a Thursday autopsy revealed Eubanks suffered cardiac arrest. He said he’s waiting for toxicology reports and results of a heart tissue study before determining her cause of death.
A special investigative unit is independently probing Eubanks’ death as a possible homicide, which is standard procedure in such cases.
At the mission
Eubanks checked into the mission May 28, according to adult shelter director Chelsey Bell.
Mission staff had no information about any medical conditions Eubanks may have had, but believed she suffered from mental illness, Bell said.
“A lot of time she would sit and talk to herself,” Bell said.
Mission resident Verna Gill described Eubanks as a person who didn’t like to be touched and easily felt crowded.
Gill said Eubanks would sleep curled up in an extra pair of sweatpants and sweatshirt without a blanket.
“I’d go to throw a blanket over her, and she jolted,” Gill said Thursday afternoon.
Mission resident Sam Resendez said the last time he saw Eubanks was about 5 p.m. Tuesday, when dinner was being served.
“She was talkative — seemed friendly,” he said.
Bell said a staff member who runs mission security reported that Eubanks appeared to be high on drugs Tuesday, displaying somewhat erratic behavior, such as verbal outbursts.
“She was upset, agitated,” Bell said. “She came in about 5, grabbed some food and left.”
Police Response
About a half-hour later and several blocks away, police placed Eubanks in protective custody, fearing she would injure herself, according to a police news release.
She was combative and tipped over a gurney while medics were attempting to treat her, police said.
Handcuffed in the back of a patrol car, she began experiencing a medical crisis as police drove her to the hospital.
Eubanks was taken into the hospital, where CPR was administered. She died about 10 hours later, according to the news release.
Not long after Eubanks was brought into the hospital, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray turned the matter over to the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, an interagency team that independently probes in-custody deaths and officer-involved shootings.
Murray also launched an independent investigation to determine whether officers acted in accordance with department policy.
Ambulance services typically won’t take someone to the hospital who is handcuffed unless an officer rides along, said Dave Johnson, commander of the special investigations unit.
It is unclear why an officer didn’t volunteer to ride in the ambulance instead of placing Eubanks in a patrol car, Johnson said.
Citing possible reasons, he said it could have been because Eubanks did not appear to be injured or in need of immediate medical attention when officers placed her in the squad car.
The department’s policy discourages officers from taking ill or injured people to the hospital.
This wasn’t Eubanks’ first brush with the law. She was sentenced to 60 days in jail in Multnomah County, Ore., after pleading no contest to charges of attempting to assault a Portland police officer.
She was released May 7, nearly three weeks before checking in to the mission, said Brent Weisberg, spokesman for the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Autopsy
Aside from determining that Eubanks went into cardiac arrest at some point Tuesday night, her cause of death has yet to be determined.
Curtice said it may take about two to three weeks to get toxicology and other reports back from an independent crime lab.
He said the state crime lab is backed up and it would have taken anywhere from two to three months to get reports he’s seeking, if he’d sent samples there.
In addition to toxicology results, he’s also asking for an examination of Eubanks’ heart tissue.
Curtice said a drug overdose could be a possible cause of death as well as excited delirium, a condition that can cause agitation, aggression, acute distress and sudden death, according to a paper on the National Center for Biotechnology Information’s website. It can be associated with drug use or mental illness.
The Yakima Police Department’s policy on use of force says people who appear to be experiencing excited delirium should be considered medical emergencies.
“Officers who reasonably suspect a medical emergency should request medical assistance as soon as practicable and have medical personnel stage away if appropriate,” the department’s policy says.