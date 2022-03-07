The Central Washington Home & Garden Show returns to the Yakima Valley SunDome, Friday through Sunday, March 11-13, 2022.
Exhibitions and presentations aim to inspire homeowners to live “life by design,” the theme for 2022’s show.
The home and garden show will feature building and professional service experts alongside displays and exhibits.
Attendees can explore building and remodeling, kitchens and bathrooms, interior design and decorating, furnishings and accessories, green living, and financial and professional services categories.
The outdoor living category will highlight landscaping and gardening, furniture, cooking and barbecues, pavers, pools, ponds, patios, fencing and pest control.
This should have been the 35th annual event put on by Central Washington Home Builders Association. The show was canceled the previous two years because of COVID-19. The state’s mask mandate expires Saturday.
“We are excited to get back to an in-person opportunity to connect homeowners with home and garden professionals, together, under one roof,” Lindsay Brown, communications and events director with Central Washington Home Builders Association, said in a news release.
Every year the home and garden show offers insight into design trends and home features. It’s great for inspiration, meeting industry professionals and finding products, Brown said.
Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $12 for ages 13 and up; children 12 and under are admitted free with an adult. Parking is free.
Visit CWHBA.org for details and to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are also available at the State Fair Park box office, 1301 S. Fair Ave., located at the Deccio Administration Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.