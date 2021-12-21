Holiday travel tricky as heavy snow predicted on Snoqualmie Pass; gas prices inch down

Anyone planning to travel to the west side of Washington for Christmas should consider leaving the Yakima Valley by midday Thursday.
Heavy holiday traffic combined with predictions of heavy snowfall could cause major travel problems on Snoqualmie Pass beginning Thursday evening through the Christmas weekend, according to the National Weather Service and Washington State Department of Transportation officials.
“It’s certainly better to arrive a bit early than to risk arriving late due to heavy traffic or weather,” said WSDOT spokesperson Barbara LaBoe. “From the middle of this week through this weekend, you can expect heavier traffic (on Snoqualmie Pass).”
The 3,015-foot elevation Interstate 90 pass through the Cascade Mountains was wet but clear of snow on Tuesday afternoon, according to WSDOT’s mountain pass web page, which continuously updates conditions on the state’s passes.
Rain is predicted for Snoqualmie Pass on Wednesday, and it may turn to snow overnight into Thursday, with the snow elevation falling from 3,800 feet to 3,100 feet after midnight, the National Weather Service reported.
By Thursday there is an 80% chance of snow, with 3 to 7 inches possible during the day, the weather service reported. Heavy snow is predicted Thursday night into Friday, with 10 to 14 inches possible overnight and new snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches predicted on Friday.
The heavy snow is expected to arrive a day earlier on U.S. 12 at White Pass, with a winter storm watch in effect there from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday the National Weather Service reported. Heavy snow is possible above 3,000 feet, with total snow accumulations between 5 and 23 inches possible during the 24-hour period. The summit of White Pass is approximately 4,500 feet in elevation.
Tracking travel
People can monitor conditions on WSDOT's website, app, email alerts, social media accounts, by calling 511, or listening to 530 AM or 1610 AM on the radio.
Any potential closure of Snoqualmie or other mountain passes would be posted on all of these places, LaBoe said.
She also encouraged drivers to drive cautiously in winter conditions and to use tire chains when required.
“Most of our closures are due to driver behavior more than due to conditions,” LaBoe added.
Another helpful online resource are WSDOT’s travel times charts, which use historical information to help drivers plan the best times to travel.
Those charts show midday hours on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23 and 24, to be “moderate to heavy traffic” on I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum. Drivers should expect congestion and stop-and-go traffic between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26 – regardless of weather conditions.
“We ask people to use that tool to plan their travel and to avoid the heaviest traffic times if possible,” she said. “If you alter your travel plans, it can make it an easier trip for yourself and for others who can’t alter their travel time.”
LaBoe noted there are no charts for Interstate 5 at the Canadian border this year because it only recently reopened, and COVID-19 testing and vaccination entry requirements make it difficult to forecast travel patterns.
State Route 123 Cayuse Pass, SR 410 Chinook Pass and SR 20 North Cascades Highway have all closed for the season and are not available for holiday travel, LaBoe added. These passes close every winter due to avalanche danger, poor road conditions, lack of snow storage areas and no nearby emergency response services.
Yakima weather and gas prices
Most of that mountain snowfall will not make it to the Yakima Valley, according to National Weather Service predictions.
The forecast for the Yakima Air Terminal weather station includes a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday; a 30% chance of snow after 10 p.m. Thursday night; and snow likely on Friday, possibly mixed with rain, with new accumulation of a half-inch possible. High temperatures are predicted in the upper 30s and low 40s through Saturday, Dec. 25, making a “white Christmas” unlikely.
Gasoline prices have fallen slightly in the past week, averaging $3.74 a gallon in Yakima as of Monday, Dec. 20, according to the GasBuddy.com website. This compares to a statewide average price of $3.85/gallon and a national average price of $3.30/gallon.
“For yet another week, average gasoline prices continue to fall as omicron (COVID-19) cases surge, leading oil demand, and thus oil prices, to stall,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis. “The decline in gas prices will likely continue until new COVID cases slow down.”
While local gas prices are trending downward this month, the Dec. 20, 2021, average for Yakima is higher than its been over the past decade in the week before Christmas, GasBuddy.com reports. This year’s $3.74 per gallon average tops the $3.43 price reported in 2011; last year at this time, gas in Yakima averaged $2.58 per gallon.
