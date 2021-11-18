A popular holiday event created during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown at State Fair Park in Yakima is back for another year with new features.
The second annual drive-thru Holiday Light Fest opens Nov. 27 and lasts through Dec. 4 at State Fair Park at 1301 S. Fair Ave. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. each day with drive-thru hours from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission is $10 per vehicle, $20 for limousines, buses and recreational vehicles.
It will feature multiple holiday-themed scenes and more than 25 miles of lights illuminating buildings and trees, according to a news release. Some of the themed scenes include Candyland with a gingerbread house, a North Pole reindeer scene, a mailbox for letters to Santa and Santa himself.
Many of the holiday-themed scenes also feature vintage equipment loaned by the Central Washington Agricultural Museum in Union Gap.
New this year are three more holiday-themed scenes — Dino Land, Rock’N Christmas and a second drive-thru light tunnel. The first event featured a drive-up concession area with items such as hot chocolate and spiced cider; additional food and beverage options will be available this year as well.
To enter, turn north on 18th Street from Nob Hill Boulevard and enter at Gate 15, which is located on Pacific Avenue by the Yakima County Stadium. Visitors will get a map highlighting all the holiday-themed scenes and a menu.
A new feature is the HLF Fast Pass, allowing priority entry, officials said. A limited number of HLF Fast Passes will be available and must be purchased online in advance. Admission will be $20 per vehicle and $40 per limo, bus or RV. The Fast Pass will have a separate entrance at Gate 1 off Fair Avenue.
The drive-thru holiday light fest includes two opportunities for charitable giving. On Nov. 29, a portion of paid admission will be donated to the Yakima Humane Society and Wags to Riches to support rescued animal needs and adoptions. And on Nov. 30, anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy (suggested value of $10 or more) for the Salvation Army of Yakima will get free admission that evening.
Following the Holiday Light Fest, the first Holiday Village and Light Fest will take place Dec. 16-19 in the Yakima Valley SunDome. It will include a carousel, Santa’s workshop, Kids Can Cook with Mrs. Santa, a marketplace with local vendors, live entertainment and more, according to the news release.
For an additional fee, visitors can also make s’mores by outdoor fire pits and board a tram that will travel the Holiday Light Fest route.
Tickets for the Holiday Village will be available at the State Fair Park ticket office and online at statefairpark.org. A limited number of tickets will be sold for each day and parking for the event will be free.
State Fair Park will adhere to local and state COVID-10 guidelines, according to the news release. For tickets and more information, visit www.statefairpark.org.
