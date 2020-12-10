The popular Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima has been extended for people’s winter-time viewing Dec. 17-20.
The fairgrounds decided to extend the festivities, featuring 12 holiday-themed scenes and nearly 20 miles of lights, another four days due to its “huge success,” according to an organization press release.
“It's a thrill to see the community's excitement and joy for our very first Holiday Light Fest,” said State Fair Park President and CEO Kathy Kramer. “The staff, our Board and volunteers at State Fair Park worked hard to make this event something special that we will build upon for years to come.”
Themed scenes include Candyland, the North Pole with two of Santa’s reindeer, and a mailbox for letters to Santa.
More than 11,000 vehicles visited the scenes through the first nine days of festivities. The park decided to donate a portion of gate admission fees collected to Wags to Riches and the Yakima Humane Society, both of which will receive checks for $1,739. The Salvation Army collected more than 170 toys for the community’s children and will receive a check for $1,902.
Kramer noted all three organizations have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were honored to use the Holiday Light Fest event to help these organizations, and we truly thank the community for their generosity and participation in these two community give-back nights,” she said.
Guests who attend the event receive a map of the scenes at the entrance and can tune in to radio station 100.9 Cherry FM for Christmas music while they drive. A drive-up concession stand with hot chocolate, spiced cider, and other holiday treats is on-site.
The event entrance is at Gate 15, located on Pacific Avenue by the Yakima County baseball stadium. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., with drive-thru hours from 5-9 p.m. Admission is $10 per vehicle and $20 for buses and limos, with details about group discount tickets available on fairfun.com.
State Fair Park thanked sponsors of the event — including Yakima Federal Savings and Loan; Tree Top; Burrows Tractor; State Farm Insurance agents Eric Silvers, Joel Goesch, Linda Roth, Bruce Sears, and Ava Grajeda-Allard; Banner Bank; NW Farm Credit Services; Coca-Cola; American Rock Products; Yakima Co-op; G.S. Long; HDI-Horizon Distribution; Pacific Power and Kapuza Lighty Accident Injury Lawyers — for making the event possible for the community this year.