Author to visit in March

As part of the Filipino Community Hall’s 70th anniversary celebration, the co-author of a children’s book on the life of Filipino American farmworker and labor organizer Larry Itliong will visit the Yakima Valley.

“Journey for Justice: The Life of Larry Itliong” was written by Dawn B. Mabalon and Gayle Romasanta in 2018. Mabalon died in a snorkeling accident shortly after the book was finished.

Romasanta went on a national tour to promote the book, but an earlier appearance in Central Washington was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her work focuses on the Filipino American experience.

Her March 2022 appearance is made possible by a sponsorship grant from the Yakima Valley Community Foundation, which hosted Friday’s press conference announcing the Community Hall anniversary activities.