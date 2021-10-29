The end of Filipino American History Month was marked with potentially big news on Friday, as Wapato’s Filipino Community Hall may be added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Recognition of the Wapato building could be part of an effort to document Filipino American history in Washington state, said Carrie Huie-Pascua, a commissioner on the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs, during a news conference Friday at the Yakima Valley Community Foundation offices.
“Community Hall for decades has been a hub for families — for recognition dinners, for celebrations, for events to comfort members of the (Filipino) community,” Huie-Pascua said. “These are the types of things we need to keep in mind when we talk about the historical significance of the building.”
Filipinos have a long history both in the United States and in the Yakima Valley, and that history includes overcoming harsh discrimination.
In the 1920s and 1930s, mob violence threatened Filipino farmworkers and their families, according to the Filipino American National Historical Society, headquartered in Seattle. Then in 1937, an amended federal Alien Land Act barred Filipinos from leasing and buying land, leading to the arrest of 18 Filipinos in the Lower Valley.
That summer, Filipino families — most of them living in the Wapato area — banded together and formed the Filipino American Community of the Yakima Valley. Fifteen years later, they built the Filipino Community Hall at 211 W. Second St. in Wapato, dedicating it on March 22, 1952.
It was the first Filipino Hall built in the West, and unlike others, it was built from the ground up, said Rey Pascua of Sunnyside, a trustee of the national FANHS organization.
“Seattle bought their (Filipino American) community hall in 1965, but it had previously been a bowling alley,” Pascua said during Friday’s news conference. “The Wapato building was built from the ground up.”
“Men donated $1,000 each, in the late 1940s, for materials to get that built,” added Lorena Bucsit Silva, of Wapato. “They did a lot of the work themselves.”
Preserving history
Pascua led a 10-year campaign to recognize October as Filipino American History Month in Washington state, and the effort led to Senate Bill 5865 becoming state law in the Legislature’s 2019 spring session.
Now groups such as FANHS and the Filipino American Community of Yakima Valley are working to preserve and promote that history, including the funds awarded to the Seattle-based FANHS organization by the National Park Service’s under-represented communities grant program.
The scope of the historic preservation project includes conducting and recording oral histories about the Filipino American community; completing 20 to 30 Historic Property Inventory Forms on properties associated with Filipino American history and heritage in the state; and nominating two sites for the National Register of Historic Places, Huie-Pascua said.
Wapato’s Filipino Community Hall could be one of those two sites, said Nicholas Vann, deputy state historic preservation officer with the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation.
“We’ve had conversations about listing the building, and we did make a determination of eligibility, meaning it’s eligible to be nominated,” Vann said. “The grant can pay for two sites, so it’s definitely something they’re considering.”
Vann’s agency has an advisory panel, appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee, that reviews all sites nominated for national register status. If approved, the state panel forwards its recommendations to the National Park Service.
The historic preservation project’s survey of Filipino American history and communities is underway, and Wapato and the Yakima Valley are a significant part of the project, Vann said.
This past year marked the 50th anniversary of an important event: the Young Filipino People’s Far West Convention. Held Aug. 18-21, 1971, at Seattle University, it was titled “A Quest for Emergence,” and it played a big role in the blossoming Filipino American movement, Pascua said.
He hopes that the 70th anniversary celebration of the Filipino Community Hall in Wapato, set for a Saturday in late March, can help promote the Yakima Valley’s contributions to Filipino American history, along with bringing the community back together after two years of COVID-19 isolation.
“I think the Yakima Valley is so diverse with its different cultures, its history, even its food,” Dori Peralta Baker, of the Asian Pacific Islander Coalition of Yakima County, said Friday. “We only have about 6,000 Asian and Pacific Islanders here, so joining and networking with other communities to make sure social and medical services are accessible is important.”
