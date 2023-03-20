The popular 410 Restaurant and Cove Room lounge in Yakima closed years ago, but the landmark neon sign featuring a sailboat and two leaping fish has been in storage, awaiting restoration and a permanent home.
Cost and display challenges have delayed efforts, but Yakima Valley Museum officials have started the process of the sign's restoration at Cascade Sign & Fabrication. That process is in early stages; it's unknown when work might begin and there is no timeline at this point. But Cascade has the sign components and has been providing information about what that would involve.
The work could take several months, or even a year or more. Once restoration is complete, the 21-foot-tall sign would be ready for suspension from the ceiling as the centerpiece of the museum's collection of vintage neon signs known as the Neon Garden.
When all of that all might happen will be up to the person who will replace Peter Arnold, the museum's executive director. Arnold is retiring as soon as his replacement is on board; possibly in June, he said.
Restoring the sign, rebuilding it for display and hanging it from the ceiling could cost around $70,000, but that's the maximum and "it could well be less than that," Arnold said.
"It's a really dramatic sign and a really dramatic location. It does cost a lot of money to restore it and hang it," he said. "We have money in hand, but does (the new executive director) want to raise more money for it, or put it on the back burner?"
"The new director can make a decision if they want to put money in that now," said Arnold, who is focusing on two exhibits, among other work, as he prepares for the transition.
If the 410 Restaurant sign becomes part of the Neon Garden, which opened in 1995, it would be the last vintage neon sign added to the display.
"We couldn't add more; it pretty much would be maxed out," Arnold said. "This one would take up a very dominant position in the center of the well. That's why we were thinking that could be the final piece that could be put into place. Anything else would require removing one and substituting with another."
Beloved landmarks
The 410 Restaurant sign isn't distinctive just because of its large size and neon-outlined sailboat. Small motors slightly swayed the sailboat from side to side and the neon outlining the waves flickered, making it look like the water was moving, too.
"Back in the day, signs that moved were really really popular," said Scott Roberts, general manager of Cascade Sign & Fabrication. "They caught people's attention."
Everything about the sign, which is a little more than 16 1/2 feet long at its widest point, was intended to steer customers to the restaurant and lounge at 1606 Fruitvale Blvd. Known for its char-broiled steaks, seafood and stiff drinks, the business was a popular stop in the 1950s and '60s on what was then U.S. Highway 410 in the northern portion of Yakima.
Members of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band ate there while in Yakima to perform at the Central Washington State Fair. Today Yakima Weed Company North occupies the property.
In the American heyday of neon signs from the 1930s through the 1960s, creating them was an art. Designers would sketch concepts after getting ideas from customers, Roberts said.
Signs were handpainted and typically made of galvanized steel, some with hand-cut features such as the waves on the 410 Restaurant sign. Hand-bent glass tubing containing neon or other "noble gases" and different coatings on the glass gave signs the multicolored glow and flash that lured customers.
The craftsmanship that made such signs unique, along with the fact that fewer people have the expertise to work on them, can make finding those who restore them a challenge. Yakima's Jeff Boyle is one of a handful of longtime neon craftspeople in Washington. He makes new neon signs, but also repairs and maintains vintage neon signs.
The Yakima Valley has a long and rich history of neon signs, the craftsmen who designed them and the businesses that built them. Some landmark neon signs are still in use in Yakima, including the Lariat Bar-B-Q, the Lewisville Tavern, Picatti Brothers and "Gus," the hunter who aims out from the front of the Sports Center.
Cascade Sign & Fabrication restored Gus and the Picatti Bros. sign, along with the Neon Garden's T&T Tavern and Schreiner Title Co. signs. The company also has the Huba Huba Cafe sign from Toppenish in storage.
Restoring vintage neon signs is "always a big undertaking," Roberts said.
"Something like this is hundreds of hours," he said of the 410 Restaurant sign. "It has to be something that we chip away at over time" as workers tend to the business' many other modern projects.
What's involved?
The 410 Restaurant sign is in six sections in the back of Cascade's shop area — the long piece with the word "restaurant" and the waves, the sailboat, the two fish and two metal "nets" edged by real floats. Those components had been stored elsewhere for some time and were moved to Cascade late last year so the company could take a close look and the components could be weighed, Arnold said.
With an estimate of the complete sign's weight, and taking into account reinforcements needed to suspend it, a structural engineer studied the museum's blueprints to ensure the building could handle the load. It can, Arnold said.
"We know it's feasible. Now I'm just waiting on some documents from Cascade" concerning restoration, Arnold said. "The third part is getting a quote from a company that can hang the sign."
The sign was originally mounted on two big steel support poles; it wasn't meant to be suspended, so reinforcement will be necessary.
"How do we support this massive conglomeration of sign components from the rafters? It has to be engineered," Roberts said. Two steel pipes would be built back into the sign along with a square steel tube reinforcement framework, he noted.
Workers will need to replace all the wiring and test all the neon, he said. "The whole thing has to be sandblasted and repainted," he added.
Likely at least four steel cables will be used to display it -- two to hang it from the ceiling and two off the sign's longest ends to secure it.
"Once it's all refurbished, there's also the issue of service," Roberts said. "How do you get up there and fix it? We recommend that there be some type of winching system on all four corners" of the sign so it can be lowered from the ceiling, like a chandelier, for maintenance.
There's no cost estimate of Cascade's work at this point other than a ballpark figure, Roberts said. "It's always the labor that's the most expensive," he said. "But there's no other way to preserve history."
Roberts applauded museum officials' efforts over the years to salvage and save some of the Valley's most beloved neon signs.
"It's just nice that someone has had the forethought to protect these signs," he said.
