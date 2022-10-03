Over the course of decades, thousands of Hispanic migrant workers and their families have settled in Yakima County. As the years have passed, the traditions, foods and language of these settlers have helped shape Yakima into the multicultural community it is today.
As the county’s Hispanic population has grown, now making up about 52% of its residents, so has the number of Hispanic people in white-collar jobs. These include lawyers, politicians and doctors.
At Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Dr. Carlos Brazzarola is part of the newest generation of Hispanic professionals to settle in Yakima County.
Brazzarola, a Venezuelan immigrant and doctor of internal medicine, moved to Yakima after working as an internist at St. Barnabas in New York City. He has spent the last few years as an internal medicine doctor, getting to know the community through his patients.
The Yakima Herald-Republic sat down with Brazzarola and asked him about what it’s like to be a Hispanic doctor, his thoughts on culturally relevant health care and how he celebrates his Hispanic heritage.
How did you get into medicine? What inspired you to become a doctor?
It started during my childhood. My family always motivated me to be a problem-solver. As I grew older, my grandad got sick. He had emphysema and COPD, and I was with him throughout that process. I got into that mindset of trying to help my family, trying to help other people in my community. I was also always into science, so I kind of combined those two things and went to medical school.
After I finished medical school in Venezuela, I came to the U.S and underwent a lengthy process to fulfill the requirements to be a doctor here. I finally got into internal medicine in New York City. It was a really nice community. You have Italians, Albanians, Puerto Ricans, Dominicans and African Americans, all from the Bronx.
I had the opportunity to work with inpatients and outpatients and I found I liked working with inpatients better. I liked the acuity of it and I work well under pressure and like to take my time and help people feel better.
Yakima County is lacking in a lot of medical resources and Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is the center for health care in the area. What do you think is the importance of providing access to both adequate health care and culturally relevant care?
I think access to health care is a challenge across the U.S, especially for minorities and people of low socioeconomic status. At least here in Yakima, one of the things that made me want to come here is that when I interviewed here and spoke to all my future colleagues, they told me they all had the opportunity to use in-person translators, which is way better than having to use a computer to translate. That can sometimes be very impersonal and that kind of breaks down the patient-doctor relationship, but here we try all the time to have someone in person to make things better.
Health care is struggling everywhere in the U.S., but I know we’re all trying here to provide care and trying to take in as many patients as possible and help provide access.
What has your experience been like as a Hispanic person going through medical school and your early medical career? Do you think being Hispanic has affected the way you’ve come into your profession?
Yeah, that’s tough. I’m going to say I’ve been lucky in the sense that I was able to find a place where I did my residency that was multicultural, so most of the people who studied with me, they were immigrants as well and the community was already pretty mixed so everybody was really receptive to me as an immigrant.
We had a big Spanish-speaking population so they really appreciated having someone who had the cultural sensitivity and the ability to communicate better with patients.
I do have a bunch of friends and even my wife, they struggled with that. They’d be looked at differently, they’d be questioned more often about their methods, being asked what they’re doing, why they’re a person’s doctor and other things like that.
I haven’t noticed that in this community; everyone has been really receptive to me so I’ve been having a good experience so far.
Do you think it’s important for a hospital’s staff to reflect the population it cares for?
Yes and no. I think it makes things easier but I don’t think it’s necessary. When we train, we are exposed to many different patients of different nationalities who speak different languages, and we are trained to be able to treat all of them equally. We just need the proper resources to be able to communicate with them.
Do you celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month? What aspects of Hispanic culture do you celebrate?
I think I celebrate it every day. I speak only Spanish at home with my wife and kids. Even though they were born here, we try to teach our kids about our culture through food, through our language, through our actions.
I think it’s very important to recognize the importance of being Latino here and cultivating that pride.
Even though Latinos are from so many different places and have their own costumes and cultures, I think we all have shared values. We are really inclined toward family and sharing everything with our families. We’re big on having all our cousins and grandparents and all family together.
I’ve felt a lot of that here. My friends here remind me of my friends in Venezuela. I’ve felt welcome here and I think the shared aspects of our values and cultures have allowed for that.
