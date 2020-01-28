The Washington State Department of Transportation plans to close U.S. Highway 12 near Rimrock Lake for several hours Wednesday morning to recover a semi-truck and trailer.
Both directions of Highway 12 will be closed starting at 8 a.m. between mileposts 158 and 168. Drivers will be detoured around the closure onto the Tieton Reservoir Road, which is a 17-mile detour. Semi-trucks will not be allowed to use the detour route.
This closure could take between two and three hours as crews work to remove the semi-truck and trailer after a collision last week.
Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, maintenance crews will close one lane of Highway 12 between mileposts 167 and 168 to remove cargo from the semi-truck. Drivers should plan for added travel time.