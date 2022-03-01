Updated 9:20 a.m.: A semi-truck driver was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 82 in Yakima that has shut down several highway exits, officials said.
First responders were called at 3:53 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Interstate 82 and North First Street, where a semi-truck and trailer carrying milk rolled off the overpass and landed on North First Street, according to a news release from the Yakima Fire Department. The truck ripped open with contents spilling onto the street, it said.
No other vehicles were involved, and the driver died at the scene, the release said.
The following ramps/streets are closed in the area of Highway 12 and North First Street, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol:
• North First Street from R Street to I-82
• Eastbound Highway 12 ramp to North First Street
• Westbound I-82 ramp to North First Street
• State Route 823 ramp to North First Street
There’s no estimate for reopening.
The Yakima Police Department said there are street closures in both directions, north and south bound, and drivers should use alternate routes all day.
Fatality Collision:N 1st St from R St to the I-82 Interchange will be closed most of the day due to a fatality semi truck collision. WSP handling. Street closures in both directions, north and south bound. Drivers should use alternate routes all day. pic.twitter.com/0bykFhk9UB— Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) March 1, 2022
Update on fatal crash in Yakima: The following ramps/streets are closed in the area of SR 12 and 1st Street: North 1st StreetE/B 12 ramp to north 1stW/B 82 ramp to north 1st SR 823 ramp to north 1st No ETA to open as of right now. @WSDOT_East pic.twitter.com/2hvCl7Ey59— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) March 1, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.